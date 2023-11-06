RHONJ star Melissa Gorga ‘felt bad’ for Joe Gorga over Brad Garrett comedy club ‘scam’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga weighed in on her husband, Joe Gorga, being scammed over a comedy show.

Last week, Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett revealed that a comedy show Joe was promoting at his club didn’t exist.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Joe and Brad both confirmed that an imposter had set up the show, not someone from Brad’s club.

Yes, Joe was scammed but reassured people that all funds would be returned.

Brad made sure it was clear that the RHONJ star didn’t know the show was a fake.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Over the weekend at BravoCon, Melissa addressed the situation and how it impacted her husband.

Melissa Gorga ‘felt bad’ for Joe Gorga over Brad Garrett comedy club ‘scam’

Speaking with Us Weekly, Melissa Gorga got candid about what she chalked up to a big misunderstanding. Melissa revealed that what turned out to be an imposter reached out to Joe Gorga, claiming to be Brad’s manager.

[They] sent Joe a fake contract, told Joe, ‘Here’s the link to sell tickets,’ and he promoted it for one day,” she spilled. “I guess it got back to Brad Garrett, and he was like, ‘We don’t have this show.’ And we were like, ‘Holy s**t.'”

Joe immediately took everything down and then explained what happened via Instagram Stories. In the end, there was no show because it didn’t exist, something Melissa knows disappointed Joe.

“He must have been so upset. He was like, ‘I knew that was too good to be true.’ I felt bad for him. But it’s fine. It happens,” Melissa expressed.

The comedy show drama didn’t stop Joe from having the best time at BravoCon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga shows off his dance moves

Joe channeled his inner Magic Mike at BravoCon along with newly engaged Frank Catania and Margaret Joseph’s husband, Joe Benigno, during the Magic Men of New Jersey panel.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were not impressed, to say the least. However, the haters did nothing to prevent Joe from showing off his dancing skills again.

On the Bravo Live stage, Frank and Joe were with John Fuda and Bill Aydin, where they once again busted a move. Joe was living it up and giving the audience a show, that’s for sure.

Melissa Gorga stands by her man, Joe Gorga, after his comedy show was canceled.

The couple will be back on the small screen in RHONJ Season 14 next year, and a sneak peek was dropped at BravoCon to give fans a tease of what’s coming.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.