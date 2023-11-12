Jackie Goldschneider reveals her ‘biggest’ RHONJ regret

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschnieder has been through quite a bit since joining the Bravo show.

From rumors about her marriage to opening up about her eating disorder, there have been many moments that she likely doesn’t want to relive.

With Season 14 just around the corner and a huge cast divide, it seems there is one big regret Jackie has that she wishes didn’t happen.

While chatting on the Housewives’ Happy Hour with Us Weekly, Jackie talked about some moments she regretted while on RHONJ.

There have been some pretty intense moments, though most of them happened while she was a full-time Housewife and not in the friend role she has held recently.

With what viewers learned about Jackie’s alliances in the upcoming Season 14, her “biggest” regret may not surprise RHONJ fans.

Jackie Goldschenider addresses ‘the analogy’

Don’t mess with Jackie Goldschneider’s marriage, or she’s coming in hot.

That’s exactly what happened during Season 11 when Jackie found out Teresa Giudice was repeating rumors that Evan was cheating, which sent her to a new level of anger.

While talking on Housewives’ Happy Hour, Jackie revealed that the conversation with Teresa at Margaret Josephs’ house was where her biggest regret happened.

Comparing the cheating allegations to something like Gia Giudice doing drugs is something Jackie deeply regrets.

When asked about her biggest regret, she said, “Well, the analogy.”

Jackie Goldschneider reveals the one RHONJ moment she will never live down

While speaking about regrettable moments, Jackie Goldschneider addressed the one moment from Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey that many fans still remember and talk about years later.

That’s right — the one thing she doesn’t do for her husband. She told her friends, “Jewish girls don’t give blow jobs,” and that conversation has been talked about over and over again.

She said, “My dad didn’t particularly like watching that over and over again, but no regrets.”

These days, things between Jackie and Teresa Giudice are good. She sat on the panel with Jennifer Aydin and Tre during BravCon, a stark change from last year. As friendships and alliances change throughout Season 14, viewers will see how things came to be.

We didn’t have Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice reconciling on our 2023 Bravo Bingo cards, but we’re here for the details of how everything unfolded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.