RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin debuts slimmed-down figure

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin looks better than ever.

A week after being called out for misgendering a BravoCon attendee, Jennifer appeared at the Housewives LIVE! event.

She posed in front of the sign, debuting a new slimmed-down figure.

Jennifer wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with heels. Her hair was straight and long, and she wore a gold belt cinching her waist.

It was a classy look for the RHONJ star, highlighting her weight loss.

The caption was an advertisement for another Housewives LIVE! event.

Jennifer Aydin accused of Ozempic use

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been rumored to use weight loss products for months.

Dolores Catania confirmed she was using something to help her lose weight during a Watch What Happens Live episode.

Jennifer Aydin is the latest Housewife accused of using something to get the slimmed-down figure she highlighted in the off-the-shoulder jumpsuit.

One commenter wrote, “Another Ozempic bobble head 😂”

Another said, “Thank God for ozempic”

Followers think Jennifer Aydin may be using Ozempic. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Another follower suggested the name of the show should be changed, writing, “The name of the shows need to changed to the real housewives of Ozempic!!!”

Someone else joked about the Ozempic train, saying, “Allllllll aboard the ooooozempic train 🚂 whooo whoooo”

Followers have plenty to say about Jennifer’s looks. Pic credit: @jenniferaydin/Instagram

Jennifer Aydin is Teresa Giudice’s ride or die for Season 14 of RHONJ

During BravoCon, a sneak peek for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

It was clear that nothing had changed between Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, as they remain BFFs.

Jennifer had a tough season, including an altercation with Danielle Cabral that drew blood. The two didn’t repair their friendship, which complicated things with the BravoCon panels.

And during BravoCon, Jennifer was called out for how she treated an audience member after she didn’t like the shady question she was asked. She was called out for how she body-shamed them but doubled down on it with no regrets.

Things have gotten real regarding Jennifer speaking her mind, and she isn’t backing down. And that also includes Teresa not backing down when it comes to Jennifer because, during the BravoCon panel, she was there for Jennifer, too.

Season 14 will significantly change dynamics, and friendships will be changed for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.