Jennifer Aydin slammed for ‘big boy’ comment during RHONJ panel

BravoCon brought out some of the best and worst in Bravolebrities over the weekend.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey ladies did two separate panels after another drama-filled season.

While Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin were on a panel with Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider, it was the two BFFS who got a little rowdy.

When a member of the audience asked if Jennifer could crawl further up Teresa’s a** — the response was unhinged.

Jennifer went on about being a true friend, and Teresa got up to add to the response. She asked what his name was, and that’s when Jennifer went too far — at least according to some RHONJ fans.

To get the man’s attention, Jennifer yelled into the mic, “Hey, big boy with the big mouth.”

Jennifer Aydin slammed for calling someone ‘big boy’ during BravoCon panel

Michael Rapaport was hosting the panel with some of The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars when the question for Jennifer Aydin came.

The portion of Jennifer’s response and Teresa Giudice standing up to back up her friend was caught on video by BravoBetch (shared above).

Jennifer referred to the audience member as “big boy,” which didn’t sit well with the comment section.

One wrote, “Calling someone a big boy? Is she forgetting who her first husband was…? Lol 🥴.” That was about Teresa, but it was Jennifer who made the comment.

Another said, “Fat shaming? These women are children.”

Someone else said the audience member asked what everyone was thinking.

And one more talked about the “audacity” they had, saying, “Big Boy, when didn’t she get liposuction and what not herself?! The damn audacity! 🤷🏻‍♀️”

RHONJ viewers voice their opinions about what Jennifer Aydin said. Pic credit: @bravobetch/Instagram

RHONJ sneak peek shown at BravoCon

Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin are best friends, and Season 14 proves they have each other’s back.

Since Jennifer joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she and Teresa have been close. That continues during the upcoming season, as the cast divide is greater than ever.

The scenes shown were likely filmed before everything went down between Jennifer and Danielle Cabral, as the three were discussing what was going on between some of the other women.

It will be interesting to see what happens when the women return, but for now, it seems things are the same with Jennifer and Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.