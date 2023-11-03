Andy Cohen teases more Gia Giudice on RHONJ Season 14

Andy Cohen dropped a few teasers about The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 during his Ask Andy panel kicking off BravoCon.

The highly anticipated season of RHONJ won’t be hitting Bravo airwaves anytime soon as filming just wrapped.

However, that hasn’t stopped some leaks and teasers from coming out, giving The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans something to look forward to.

There has been a shift in the cast dynamic amid the fallout of the Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Joe Gorga feud, with some women changing alliances.

Andy Cohen teased not only the new dynamic but another spoiler, thanks to a fan question.

One fan asked which Housewives kid Andy would like to see as a future Real Housewives, which morphed into more RHONJ tea being spilled.

Andy Cohen teases more Gia Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14

All About The Real Housewives shared a video capturing the answer to the fan question.

Andy was stumped, but lucky for him, Jeff Lewis piped up, answering Milania Giudice. Screams erupted from the audience as Andy shared that Gia Giudice will be seen more on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Listen, you’re going to be seeing a lot more of Gia this year,” Andy expressed. “I love Gia.”

The Watch What Happens Live host gave mad props to Teresa and all of her girls for the campaign they did with Shein. Andy reminisced about Teresa’s first episode on RHONJ, trying to get the girls to perform when they were kids, and now they are doing ad campaigns.

As for the Housewives kid that he would like to see on one of the shows, Andy named Kara Keough, the daughter of The Real Housewives of OC alum Jeana Keough.

What else did Andy Cohen say about RHONJ Season 14?

Andy was asked how it was filming the new season amid the divide, especially regarding Teresa, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Melissa, and Joe.

“I think that’s what is refreshing about the season, and I actually kind of found it refreshing last season, is they’re not even pretending. I mean, they just hate each other,” he dished.

Andy explained that without that drama front and center, it allows other stories to be told, changing the feel of the show. He didn’t shy away from bringing up the cast dynamic, either.

“I think it will be really interesting for people [to see] because there are a lot of new alliances. All the platelets kind of shift this season, and I think it’s really interesting to watch,” Andy said.

PageSix shared the footage from Ask Andy that also included some audience members screaming for him to fire Teresa. Andy wasn’t pleased with those comments at all.

RHONJ viewers can expect more confessionals from Gia Giudice, as well as footage with her mother and stepfather, next season. Perhaps there will even be a Gia-centric storyline.

What are your thoughts on Gia getting more screen time on the show?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.