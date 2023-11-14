RHONJ star Joe Gorga dragged over jealousy quote: ‘Get over yourself’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga has again brought out the haters.

Joe is no stranger to the critics and trolls coming for him, especially regarding his feud with his sister, Teresa Giudice.

RHONJ fans are very divided regarding the family rift between Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, with Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The other day, Joe used Instagram to share a quote about jealousy that didn’t sit right with his critics.

“SOMETIMES JEALOUSY ISN’T BECAUSE OF WHAT YOU HAVE MATERIALISTICALLY, PEOPLE ENVY HOW OTHERS LOVE YOU, THE VIVES YOU GIVE AND HOW YOU CARRY YOURSELF SO WELL,” was the quote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It also included a picture of Joe pointing up at it to send a message and had a caption that simply said: “💯.”

The comments section was flooded with the haters ripping Joe apart to let him know that no one was jealous of him.

RHONJ star Joe Gorga dragged over jealousy quote

One comment told Joe to “Get over yourself.” Another talked about the “Sad legacy” that Joe and Melissa are leaving their children and even had a suggestion the two leave The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

A different remark pointed out the hypocrisy of Joe’s message, while one user pointed out the “creepy and toxic” vibes Joe gives off.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

There was more than one reply letting Joe know the type of vibes people get from him and one that told him he sounded like a teenager.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

“But you’re jealous of your sister @teresagiudice and her family success” read a comment.

One user even blasted Joe for missing Teresa’s wedding all because of the drama Melissa brings to the family and mentioning how disappointed his parents would be in him.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

“I can assure you that nobody is jealous of the way you and Melissa treat your family!!” read a reply and a different reply stated, “You and your nonsense quotes.”

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

Joe was also referred to as the jealous one and also just being cringe.

Pic credit: @joeygorga/Instagram

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga is all about the quotes

It seems that Joe is on a roll with sharing various cryptic quotes on social media since BravoCon. Over the weekend, Joe took to Instagram to share a message about playing dirty.

“No matter how dirty they play ,you stay above it. Don’t ever lower yourself to their level,” read the quote with Joe again using the caption “💯.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star certainly has the critics coming out with his various quotes that seem to be sending a subtle message.

All of this comes hot on the heels of Joe Gorga enjoying his time at BravoCon. The reality TV star even had a push-up challenge with a Vanderpump Rules star and a boxer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, it wasn’t all fun and games for Joe after he was scammed into believing he was doing a show at Brad Garrett’s comedy show, which turned out not to exist.

What do you think of Joe’s cryptic posts?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Peacock.