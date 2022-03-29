RHONJ: Gia Giudice called ‘out of order’ for clapping back at Margaret Josephs

Gia Giudice was called out for her clap back on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is tense, and Gia Giudice inserts herself into the drama between her mom, Teresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs.

The women aren’t in a good place following Margaret being critical of Luis Ruelas, Teresa’s boyfriend.

In a sneak peek from an upcoming episode, Gia decides to clap back after Margaret shuts down Teresa when she gives the women an offer to wear some of her workout clothing for the charity event.

RHONJ viewers call Gia Giudice out for clapping back at Margaret Josephs

The Instagram page Bravo Housewives shared the clip from an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Dolores Catania organized the event for charity, and the other women joined in to help. It looks like a softball game, complete with jerseys.

When Teresa Giudice, Luis Ruelas, and Gia Giudice arrived later than the others, they hustled to get ready. That’s when Teresa offered some of her workout clothing to the other women. Margaret Josephs said, “No, we’re good, we’re good,” which immediately tested Teresa, who said, “why do you have to say it like that, ‘we’re good.”

Gia then said, “you’re all wearing the same thing anyways. We’re all wearing black leggings. She supports you guys with everything.”

RHONJ fans took to the comment section to call out Gia for interfering in the conversation and throwing in her two cents in support of her mom.

One commenter wrote, “Gia is out of order. When you allow your CHILDREN to disrespect other adults it’s a recipe for disaster.”

Another said, “She needs to stay out of their business.”

And one more chimed in with, “Gia needs to sit down and shut up”

Pic credit: @bravohousewives/Instagram

Gia Giudice is a big part of Season 12 of RHONJ

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey features Gia Giudice a lot. She even has her own confessional, which reminds everyone just how grown up Teresa Giudice’s firstborn daughter is.

She also had some prominent scenes when she went toe-to-toe with her Uncle Joe Gorga at Teresa’s pool party. Gia has been vocal about the bad blood between her uncle and her dad, Joe Giudice. She doesn’t appreciate her uncle trashing her father, and she let him know.

While RHONJ viewers may think Gia Giudice doesn’t have a right to step in, it doesn’t look like she’ll stop anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.