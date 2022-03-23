RHONJ: Margaret Josephs shares three things she admires about Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s relationship

Margaret Josephs said some nice things about Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs appeared on Watch What Happens Live recently and had a few nice things to say about her Real Housewives of New Jersey costar, Teresa Giudice’s relationship with Luis Ruelas.

When two virtual guests asked Margaret to say three things she admired about Teresa and Louie’s relationship, she didn’t skip a beat.

Given how Season 12 of RHONJ has been going, this likely wasn’t a small feat for Margaret.

What does Margaret Josephs admire about Teresa Giudice’s relationship?

When answering the question, Margaret Josephs didn’t hesitate. Her first answer was that they’re committed. She said, “They’re very committed to each other, which is very impressive.”

Margaret went on to say, “I do believe they really love each other. They’re very ‘lovey-dovey.’ They really love each other.”

And finally, the last thing Margaret said was, “I will say something. They’ll go down in the ship together. I mean, if you want to be in a sinking boat together, they’re the ones to have with each other. Because the truth is, they’ll defend each other to the end, which is very impressive.”

She also agreed with Andy Cohen that Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas make a beautiful couple. So, she pulled out four things while throwing a little shade.

Where do Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice stand now?

Ahead of The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping, it’s unclear where Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice stand in their friendship.

Margaret has mentioned several times she didn’t expect to be invited to Teresa’s upcoming wedding, so that leads to speculation the two ended filming on a bad note.

A huge confrontation has been teased since before Season 12 began airing. Margaret and Teresa will go head-to-head while in Nashville, and it won’t be good. The mid-season trailer for RHONJ dropped and showed the beginning of what happened between the two, and it looks intense.

The most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey saw Teresa upset that Margaret talked to Jennifer Aydin about her relationship with Louie. During a group outing, Teresa confronted Margaret, which was the beginning of what’s to come as the season continues.

Teresa Giudice is fired up about the women having questions about Louie and his intentions. Things have moved fast in their relationship, and even Gia Giudice had concerns she addressed with her mom in a recent RHONJ episode. Gia later revealed those feelings were resolved, and she and her sisters love Louie for their mom.

It will be interesting to see if Margaret Josephs and Teresa Giudice can work things out moving forward.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.