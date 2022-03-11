RHONJ: Gia Giudice defends Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s relationship despite airing concerns in latest episode

Gia Giudice is supportive of her mom and Louie despite reservations in the beginning. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers watched as Gia Giudice and her mom, Teresa Giudice, had a conversation about Luis Ruela on the latest episode.

Gia was concerned that her mom was moving too fast, but it doesn’t appear that she is taking that same stance now.

Filming for RHONJ happens months before the season airing, and this particular scene appears to have been shot sometime last summer, nearly a year ago.

Gia Giudice speaks out after RHONJ episode airs

After the conversation between Teresa Giudice and Gia Giudice played out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the scene was shared on Instagram by a Real Housewives fan account.

The words above the video asked viewers to weigh in on what they think about Gia, mentioning that Teresa was moving too fast with Luis Ruelas.

Gia decided to clear the air and comment on how she feels right now.

The RHONJ daughter wrote, “I love louie, I am always protective over my mother and at this time in their relationship I did not know him to the extent that I do now. He is amazing, cares about me and my sisters so much, and treats my mom like I would want my dream guy to treat me. He is apart of our family now and we couldn’t be happier. I always give my mom advice, but she knows how to handle herself and has chose an amazing man to be in our lives❤️”

@bravohousewives/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas relationship is a huge part of Season 12 of RHONJ

Teresa Giudice is navigating a new season in her life. This is the first full season where Luis Ruelas is a part of her storyline, and the women are giving her pushback.

Viewers know that Teresa and Margaret Josephs will get into a heated argument over Louie during the cast trip. The last few episodes have focused on the video made public, where he was at a retreat, and he answered questions about it, and yet, there are still more coming.

Teresa’s daughters, including Gia Giudice, approve of Luis Ruelas. They will all live together, and Teresa is marrying Louie after accepting his proposal last year. This is the life she’s chosen, and despite reservations initially, Gia is here for her mom’s relationship.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.