Does Gia Giudice get paid for RHONJ — Here’s what we know

Gia Giudice is all grown up, and now, she has her own confessionals on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She has been prominent in Season 12, and the Giudice versus Gorga drama is still going on.

As much as she has been seen on the show, viewers wonder whether Teresa Giudice’s oldest daughter is getting paid for appearing on RHONJ.

Does Gia Giudice get paid for appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

During an appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Kim DePaola talked about Gia Giudice and what she thinks the young woman is getting paid.

Kim talked about how much she loves Gia and that it was great to see her stand up to Joe Gorga during Teresa Giudice’s pool party. The former RHONJ friend mentioned Joe likes to talk down to women, and Gia gave it right back to her uncle.

According to Kim, she read that Gia Giudice received $50,000 for appearing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. She said she couldn’t confirm it, but it seems possible, especially with the confessionals Gia now has that air on Season 12.

She seems to hint it was a blind item at one time, though she didn’t mention where it came from. Kim DePaola praised Gia and everything she’s doing on the show, and it looks like viewers tend to agree with the former RHONJ friend.

My guess is this is about Gia!! Make that money girl 🙌 Thoughts/guesses?? All alleged!! #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/uLZTSYol8i February 9, 2022

RHONJ viewers love Gia Giudice

Fans who have watched The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the beginning have watched Gia Giudice grow up. She was a little girl when her mom Teresa Giudice and her dad Joe Giudice began filming the show.

Her Wakin’ Up in the Morning song went viral on TikTok last year, and it was a full-circle moment for the RHONJ daughter. She has been tugging at viewers’ heartstrings, and now, she can go head-to-head with the best of them on the show.

Several viewers love Gia Giudice on the show. Social media is lit up with comments about her appearance on the show and her standing up to her uncle Joe Gorga while he was talking down to her.

Gia is no longer a kid. She can stand up for herself. Gia isn’t yelling. He is. This is toxic masculinity at its finest. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/KItdeXKhmQ — Tre’s Luis R. (@TresLuisRuelas) February 11, 2022

Others were impressed that at just 21, Gia has confessionals on the hit Bravo show.

Viewers are here for Gia Giudice full-time, and it looks like she may have solidified her spot in the Bravo universe for eternity.

In one episode, Gia clocked in, READ her uncle, rightfully stood up for her dad and even gave us an unexpected confessional? Where’s that full-time spot? 😂 #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/Yc0MmSlibm — The Peach Report® (@ThePeachReport) February 9, 2022

While it’s unclear if Gia gets paid for appearing on the show, one thing she can bet on is viewers rooting for her all season long.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.