RHONJ midseason trailer teases explosive drama for Teresa and Margaret, Jennifer’s real feelings about Bill￼

The best is yet to come on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey mid-season trailer has dropped, featuring explosive drama for Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs. There’s a slew of husband drama, too, including Jennifer Aydin sharing her real feelings about Bill Aydin.

Season 12 has been one roller coaster ride of a season for Teresa, Jennifer, Margaret, Jackie Goldschneider, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and newcomer Traci Johnson. The episodes have been filled with fighting, gossiping, and a few fun shenanigans.

Thanks to the mid-season trailer, RHONJ fans now know the producers have saved the best moments for the last half of the season.

Explosive drama for Teresa and Margaret’s coming up on The Real Housewives of New Jersey

There’s no love lost between Margaret and Teresa, that’s for sure. The two ladies continue to fight over Margaret, talking badly about Teresa’s fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Teressa confronts Margaret on a girls’ day trip out in nature. Margaret defends herself, but things escalate on the group’s trip to Nashville. As they prepare to face off, Margaret declares Teresa “belongs in a zoo.”

It all leads up to a heated Teresa moment that rivals her infamous table flip from Season 1.

When she’s not fighting with Margaret, Teresa prepares to move in with Louie. Teresa’s daughters Gia and Gabriella express their feelings about the move, especially because the house has many memories of their dad Joe Giudice.

Joe Gorga puts Louie in the hot seat to address all the recent rumors about Teresa’s man. Louie owns up to the fact he’s “not a crown of a man.”

RHONJ mid-season trailer features Jennifer sharing her real feelings about Bill

Jennifer reaches a breaking point with her husband, Bill. She confronts Bill over his actions and not having consideration for her. Later Jennifer admits to Margaret she’s not sure if she can work through her problems with Bill.

It turns out Jennifer isn’t the only one with issues with Bill. The husbands continue to have issues with him, especially Joe G. Bill and Joe G have a tense exchange when Bill questions their friendship.

While the bulk of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s mid-season trailer focuses on the crazy drama coming, there are some fun moments too.

Dolores meets a cute cowboy. Plus, a baseball proves to be quite hilarious with a missed catch and Teresa asking if the other team scored a touchdown.

Yes, there’s a little something for everyone in the remainder of RHONJ Season 12. One thing is for sure. Not a moment of the rest of the season should be missed because it’s filled with so many jaw-dropping moments.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.