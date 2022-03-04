RHONJ: Teresa Giudice shows love to Luis Ruelas after rocky episode

Teresa Giudice will protect Luis Ruelas at all cost. Pic credit: Bravo

The most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was tough for Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and Teresa Giudice wasn’t very happy.

During dinner at Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s Shore house, Luis talked about the video all of the women have discussed.

Teresa wasn’t happy he wanted to talk about it and reminded him he didn’t owe anyone an explanation. Still, he continued to speak with Margaret Josephs, who brought it up and she interrupted him several times. It was an incredibly tense situation.

Teresa Giudice shows Luis Ruelas ‘love’ after RHONJ pink episode

On Instagram, Teresa Giudice shared two photos of the couple at Melissa’s pink party. The party was held following the gathering at the Aydin Shore house, and Jennifer and Bill did not attend.

Teresa wrote, “‘Love just comes in one color. Pink!’ ― Anthony T. Hincks 💕”

She is head over heels in love with Louie, and it shows. The couple attended the pink party despite the drama between Melissa Gorga, Teresa’s sister-in-law, and Jennifer Aydin, one of Teresa’s close friends.

The situation was discussed among the rest of the group, putting Teresa and Louie in a tough spot.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ relationship is a hot topic on RHONJ

This season will be filled with plenty of drama, and if the first few episodes are any indication of what’s to come, it will be a wild ride.

Before Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey even premiered, there was talk about Teresa Giudice’s freak out that rivaled her table flip during Season 1. That happened because Margaret Josephs said something to the RHONJ OG about Luis Ruelas, and from there, everything spiraled out of control.

The video Louie talked about resurfaced from a retreat he attended, which the women viewed. They had concerns and voiced them amongst themselves. Despite the explanation at Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s Shore house, the women still had questions and weren’t buying everything he was saying.

Teresa Giudice will continue riding for her fiance as the season goes on. She isn’t concerned about Luis Ruelas’ past and wants to make sure the women understand that. Their love is strong, and while they weren’t engaged when these episodes were filmed, the couple did get engaged and are planning a wedding.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.