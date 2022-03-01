RHONJ spoilers: Things turn physical between Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga

Jennifer Aydin and Melissa Gorga get physical on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey keeps on giving.

Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin are headed for a physical altercation in an upcoming episode.

As the cast gathers at Jennifer and Bill Aydin’s shore house, things get tense between the women. Melissa isn’t here for anyone talking about her husband, and when that happens, the gloves come off.

Why do Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin fight on RHONJ?

Melissa Gorga and Jennifer Aydin throw hands in a sneak peek from an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The conversation began initially about Evan Goldschneider and the rumors of his cheating on Jackie Goldschneider. Margaret Josephs called out Jennifer about why she dug around trying to find dirt on Evan or evidence that the alleged affair happened.

That spilled over into Melissa getting involved and discussing that Jennifer called out her family as “crooked.” During Season 11 of RHONJ, Jennifer said she had heard Joe Gorga hadn’t paid someone. Michelle Pais told Jennifer on the show that Joe owed her husband money, which the Gorgas deny.

As things escalated between the women, plenty of curse words flew. When Jennifer called Joe Gorga a “little b***h girl,” Melissa lost it. She got up and confronted Jennifer, and hands began flying. The men and women intervened, but it was an intense altercation.

What else will happen on Season 12 of RHONJ?

While Bill Aydin’s years-old affair news dominates the beginning half of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, that isn’t all that is happening during Season 12.

Ahead of the season airing, it was teased that Teresa Giudice would have a bigger moment than the Season 1 table flip. Margaret Josephs reportedly voiced concern over Teresa’s relationship with Luis Ruelas, which sent the RHONJ OG over the edge. It’s been a learning curve as this is Louie’s first season actively on the show. He stayed away last season, only popping up at the end of the reunion taping.

Friendships are tested during Season 12, and it looks like some of the animosity between the women will carry over until the reunion is filmed. It is expected to film in the coming weeks, as the women wrapped filming months ago for the season. It will be interesting to see where the women sit and who is still friendly after a season of high tensions and confrontations.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.