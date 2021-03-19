Why did Michelle Pais tell Jennifer Aydin about the money rumor? RHONJ cast chimes in

Why did Michelle Pais tell Jennifer Aydin about the money rumor? Pic credit:Bravo

Newbie Michelle Pais is certainly trying to make her mark among the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast.

The brunette beauty was introduced to the group as Teresa Giudice’s realtor.

But we quickly found out that Michelle and her husband Jonathan Steingraber also had a past relationship with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

As it turns out, Joe and Jonathan have worked together in the past.

And according to Michelle, her husband did not get paid for the last project he worked on with Joe.

As a matter of fact, she revealed to Jennifer Aydin that her husband was owed thousands of dollars by Joe.

And it led to a confrontation in the latest episode.

Why did Michelle Pais reveal money rumor to Jennifer Aydin?

The cast recently had a chat on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow and talks turned to the latest episode.

Joe and Melissa had separate conversations with Michelle and Jon about the money accusation and things ended better than expected.

But it’s interesting that Michelle chose to spill the beans to Jennifer instead of her friend Teresa.

“That’s odd, yeah that she went to Jennifer,” exclaimed Melissa.

“I’m assuming because Jennifer is Teresa’s friend and she went there with Teresa. And she knew like ‘alright let me not put Teresa in the middle of this,’ because it’s her brother and it was about her brother. I’m just assuming, I don’t know, Jennifer was just ready to hear with her ears open possibly.”

Dolores Catania also had something to say about Michelle’s confession.

“It’s Michelle’s first time on the scene. I don’t know if she knows how things work, that if you say something to one person, it’s going to be repeated.”

“You can’t take that back,” added Dolores.

Did Michelle Pais want the news to get back to Melissa Gorga?

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin also gave their views on the situation.

The OG seems to think that Michelle’s main goal in telling Jennifer about the money situation was so that the news would get back to Melissa.

“She told you for a reason, so you were supposed to tell Melissa,” said Teresa to Jennifer. “I think that’s the domino effect of it.”

And the mom-of-five agrees. “I think so…” responded Jennifer.

“Honestly I feel like Michelle didn’t tell you because Joe’s your brother…I believe that she told me in an attempt to get this information for Melissa.

The RHONJ star added, “I just met you. I just met you five minutes ago. Yeah this is great but don’t tell me anything that you don’t want repeated.”

Do you think Michelle Pais told the rumor to Jennifer just so it would get back to Melissa?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.