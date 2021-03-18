Melissa Gorga was ‘nervous’ about the confrontation between Joe Gorga and Michelle Pais’ husband

Melissa Gorga was nervous about a confrontation with her husband and Michelle’s.Pic credit: Bravo

The Joe Gorja money rumors were officially put to rest during last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Tensions were building between the Gorgas and newbie Michelle Pais after she dropped a bomb about Joe.

According to Michelle, her husband Jonathan Steingraber worked on a project with Melissa’s husband and was never paid.

She told Jennifer Aydin that Joe owed her husband hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Once the RHONJ star told Melissa about the allegations, the Gorgas were furious.

However, last night the couples came face to face at Teresa Giudice’s pool party, in an attempt to sort out their differences.

While things managed to get resolved last night, Melissa admitted that she wasn’t too sure that they would.

Melissa Gorga was nervous at Teresa Giudice’s pool party

Melissa Gorga appeared on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

She opened up about the long-awaiting confrontation between her husband and Jonathan Steingraber.

While the Gorgas may have seemed calm, cool, and collected, the RHONJ star admitted that she was anything but.

Melissa reflected on the tense moment which played out last night.

“I remember just being like ugh, here we go. I was just wondering how far they would go with it,” noted the brunette beauty.

She continued, “I was nervous because I always get nervous when it’s about the guys. I’m not gonna lie. I feel like they’re short-tempered, and whenever I see two men talk, if the wrong thing gets said, there’s a body of water right there, there’s a pool right there. It makes me nervous.”

RHONJ stars thought confrontation with Joe Gorga would get ugly

Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice also chimed in during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

“Because Joe and Jon were like really close to the edge of the pool,” noted Jennifer. “I thought for sure someone was gonna get pushed in the pool.”

However, it seems Teresa knows her brother all too well, so she made sure to have a few bodyguards at the party to keep things in check.

“I had bodyguards there so I felt kind of safe…” interjected the OG. “If there were not bodyguards there, then I would be worried.”

The RHONJ star explained why she took those safety precautions at the party.

“I just didn’t want anybody getting hurt,” noted Teresa.

Were you surprised that Joe and Jon were able to end things amicably?

Season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.