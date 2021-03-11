Melissa and Joe Gorga deny owing money to Michelle Pais’ husband. Pic credit: Image Collect/AcePixs

Melissa and Joe Gorga have pushed back on claims they owe money to Michelle Pais’s husband Jon Steingraber on the latest episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Page Six reported that Jennifer Aydin shared information with Melissa that Michelle claimed Joe owed money to Jon after an event the two worked on together.

“[Pais] told me basically that her husband and your husband were supposed to split the Growing with Gorga thing 50/50 and your husband never paid him,” Jennifer said to Melissa during the March 10 episode.

“She said the amount was like tens of thousands of dollars,” she continued.

“Tens of thousands?” Melissa questioned. “What are you talking about?”

Melissa clarified that the information was incorrect and thanked Jennifer for letting her know about the rumor. She also questioned why Joe would split the profits of Grow with Gorga with anyone.

Grow with Gorga is an event where attendees can hear about the life lessons Joe learned from his Italian immigrant family that have helped him to create success in his real estate business, his marriage, and life.

Joe Gorga denied the allegations

Meliussa and Joe Gorga pose with Margaret Josephs and Joe Benigno for an Instagram photo. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Joe denied any wrongdoing to his wife. He said that he did not have any type of formal deal with Michelle’s husband.

He claimed that mutual friends had connected the men and during the event, Jon brought in a group of people who assisted in taking registrations. After the event was over, the matter was settled and everyone was reportedly paid.

Joe alleged that he was later approached by Michelle’s husband at a later date to collaborate on a future endeavor.

“So I guess when he saw the success, he’s like, ‘What can I get from it?’”

Who is Michelle Pais?

Michelle is reportedly Teresa Giudice‘s realtor and has spoken at Joe’s networking event in the past as seen in the video above.

Teresa recently sold the family home she shared with ex-husband Joe and their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audrianna. During this season of RHONJ, her journey to sell the iconic Montville, New Jersey abode will be documented as she forges ahead to create a new life for herself and her daughters. Michelle will play a part in this move.

Michelle is the face and founder of Signature Realty NJ and the Michelle Pais Group said her website.

She specializes in homes for sale in the Northern New Jersey area, representing both buyers and sellers.

Her husband Jon is reportedly also a real estate broker.

Season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.