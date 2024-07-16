Will Jennifer Aydin get fired from RHONJ? Here’s why fans think she won’t return for Season 15

Will Jennifer Aydin be fired from The Real Housewives of New Jersey? That’s something RHONJ fans have an opinion about after her disastrous Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Season 14 of RHONJ is winding down with implications from the finale at Rails Steakhouse that will alter the course of the show.

Jennifer has been under fire this season due to her fight with Danielle Cabral and her daily brown-nosing of Teresa Giudice.

Now, as Andy Cohen teased a rebrand for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans are buzzing about Jennifer not making the cut.

There are a couple of reasons why fans think Season 14 will be Jennifer’s last, as signs point to her getting axed.

One of those reasons has everything to do with Andy.

Why do RHONJ fans think Jennifer Aydin will get fired?

X (formerly Twitter) was on fire after Jennifer was, let’s just say, too much on WWHL. The social media platform is convinced Andy doesn’t like Jennifer, and we agree.

“Andy does not like Jen, clearly.” read one X, while another stated, “Andy can’t stand Jen Imao.” Another seemed shocked that Andy was not shy about his dislike of her.

Pic credit: @AimeeTruchan/@thjaychristian/@Mimi422166/X

Andy’s as well as he, as well as her job, was mentioned a lot.

“If Jenn, was mentioned a lotifer Aydin’s #WWHL performance and Andy’s reaction to her are any indication of her future on the show, she should be worried,” said an X user.

One exclaimed that Jennifer was pleading for her job because of her behavior, while another insisted, “This #wwhl is so cringe. Jennifer is trying so hard but only ends up with diarrhea of the mouth and Andy is obviously barely tolerating her.”

Pic credit: @kasandra alexis/@RHLegend32/@trashtvlover80/X

One X user is convinced that Andy is so over Jennifer, which really means a lot, considering he’s the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.

Andy not liking Jennifer isn’t the only reason RHONJ fans feel time is up for Jennifer on the show.

Another reason The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin will be fired

Over on Reddit, a thread was started a couple of months ago regarding Jennifer’s status with the show.

The user shared that Jennifer was allegedly stopped from doing press before the season because of a breach of contract and everything going down with the leaked messages to bloggers.

There was also the mention of how Jennifer fat-shamed a fan at BravoCon, which was seriously an attack on the person. It was a complete embarrassment to the show and the network.

JeJennifer’s behavior hasertainly turned RHONJ fans against her. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jennifer was slammed for her hoactionsn WWHL.

Less than a handful of episodes remain in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14. Soon, fans will learn what went down at Rails Steakhouse and how all cast members will be affected via the final and alternate reunion.

Hopefully, soon after, we will learn more about RHONJ Season 15 because we are convinced Jennifer Aydin won’t be back.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.