Dolores Catania had a hot mic moment, and now The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are questioning their relationship.

RHONJ fans have been rooting for Dolores to find her happily ever after since her disastrous relationship with David Principe.

When Paul “Paulie” Connell came into the picture, it seemed Dolores finally had a good man who deserved her.

However, the fact that Paulie is still married after over a decade of being separated, has critics coming for him.

A recent conversation between Paulie and Dolores on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 has added more fuel to the fire that his intentions with Dolores may not be that real.

Now, thanks to a hot mic moment from Dolores’ interview, their relationship has been put on blast.

RHONJ fans blast Dolores Catania and Paulie Connell’s relationship after hot mic moment

The Instagram account @byewighellodrama shared an interview Dolores did with Us Weekly, in which she didn’t have the best response to questions about Paulie.

The comments section didn’t take long to become flooded with critics sharing their opinions.

“Look at her posture. She’s not comfortable at all,” wrote one user. Another used to like Paulie but doesn’t anymore, although the RHONJ fan doesn’t dislike Paulie as much as Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

However, another critic compared Paulie and Louie with disregard for both of them.

“I do NOT like Paulie for Delores at all. With his shirts two sizes to small to show off his “muscles” and look tough, his red face, and very bad temper it seems. Delores is a really nice woman and deserves SO much better! Plus, something’s up with him not getting divorced. I don’t trust him. At all. Just like Luis,” read a comment.

Others think that Dolores can do better than the married Irishman and she should move on.

TherHowever, There was one user thinks Dolores hasn’t realen over David. Some couldn’t help but laugh at Dolores getting caught in the hot mic moment.

Despite the moment, Dolores and Paulie are still going strong, at least as far as we know.

Since there won’t be a traditional reunion show, we will have to wait and see if Dolores says something different on social media or at the alternative reunion.

What was Dolores Catania’s hot mic moment?

Christina Garibaldi with Us Weekly wanted to know how Paulie was doing. Dolores responded, “Good,” but she was clearly uncomfortable, even grabbing her shoulder.

It didn’t take a genius to see something wasn’t right with Dolores, and Christina asked if everything was okay with the couple while pointing out the tension Dolores was giving off.

“I don’t get excited over men. Things are great,” the RHONJ star shared.

However, what she did next really caused an uproar with The Real Housewives of New Jersey critics.

“Wait, you’re filming right now? Okay, cut that part out. I thought we were just talking,” Dolores said before Christina admitted the interview had started.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.