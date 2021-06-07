Teen Mom OG: Tyler Baltierra shares poem for wife Catelynn in the sweetest post

Tyler shared the sweetest post in honor of his wife, Catelynn, including a poem written just for her. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler Baltierra continued to show what a sweet husband he is when the Teen Mom OG star wrote and shared a poem for his wife, Catelynn.

Over the weekend, Tyler posted an adorable photo of himself and Catelynn and included a poem tailored for his wife.

In the pic, Tyler goofed off and made a funny face while sitting next to Catelynn, who smiled for the camera as the couple shared a seat outside.

Tyler gushed over Catelynn after 15 years together

Tyler included a caption, along with a poem he wrote just for Catelynn. “15 years together & you still make me feel as if we were goofy kids! I love you so much babe @catelynnmtv 😍❤️🥰” Tyler wrote below his poem.

Catelynn took notice of Tyler’s writing and made sure to thank her husband of nearly six years for the touching post.

“I simply adore you so much! Thank you for always treating me like a queen 👸🏻 I LOVE YOU 💕” Catelynn replied to her husband.

Tyler replied to Catelynn, “@catelynnmtv you don’t ever have to thank me honey, it’s my highest honor to treat you the way you deserve to be treated! ☺❤”

The 29-year-old MTV star loves writing and sharing his work with his fans

Earlier this year, Tyler shared a written piece about survival where he shared some encouragement with his followers, urging them not to give up in life.

Catelynn thanked Tyler for his post and he was very humble about it. Pic credit: @tylerbaltierramtv/Instagram

Tyler has been open about his and Catelynn’s struggles with mental health, and they are both big advocates for the cause. Catelynn has openly taken several trips to inpatient treatment facilities to work on her mental health.

Earlier this year, Tyler shared another heartwarming post with his followers, praising Catelynn and calling her his “rock” and “best friend.”

Tyler and Catelynn might be losing visitation with Carly

It was revealed that Tyler and Catelynn may be losing visitation rights with their firstborn daughter, Carly. Dr. Drew went on record saying that Brandon and Teresa are “closing down access” to Tyler and Catelynn’s annual visits.

Dr. Drew clarified that Carly is at the age now where her parents want more privacy for her, especially from the limelight of Teen Mom OG.

It appeared as though Tyler and Catelynn may have squeezed their an annual visit with Carly last weekend. Their adoption counselor, Dawn, shared a pic with the couple and used the hashtags #12yearvisit and #openadoption, sparking rumors that a visit took place.

Dawn has been a big part of Tyler and Catelynn’s lives since they first considered placing Carly for adoption in 2009. The Baltierras called on Dawn this season when they wanted advice about reaching out to Carly.

The couple of 15 years is expecting their fourth child, another daughter, later this year and fans are excited to meet the newest addition to the Teen Mom OG family.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.