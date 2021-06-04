Teen Mom OG: Did Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra visit with Carly over the weekend?

Catelynn and Tyler’s adoption counselor shared that she met with the couple last weekend. Pic credit: MTV

It looks like Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG might have had their annual visit with their eldest daughter, Carly, last weekend.

Their adoption counselor, Dawn, shared a post on social media that implied the couple may have spent some time with their firstborn daughter.

Dawn has been seen on several episodes of Teen Mom OG and 16 and Pregnant, dating back to when Catelynn was still pregnant with Carly.

At the age of 17, Catelynn, along with her now-husband Tyler, decided to place their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption.

The young couple didn’t feel confident they had the means to properly care for Carly, so they chose to place her with Brandon and Teresa Davis, her adoptive parents.

Dawn has been the couple’s adoption counselor since they sought help to place Carly, and she remains a steady presence in the parents’ lives

Over the weekend, Dawn shared a post on Twitter including a pic of herself with Catelynn and Tyler, smiling for the camera while posing together outside.

Dawn wrote, “Such a fun filled weekend with a few of my favorite people! @CatelynnLowell & @TylerBaltierra#12yearvisit#openadoption#love”

Although Dawn’s post was meant to be cheerful, one of her followers had a message for her and the couple.

“Except sadly, the adoption wasn’t as open as promised. I see how much @CatelynnLowell & @TylerBaltierra struggle with this fact & it absolutely breaks my heart for them,” the follower wrote.

They continued, “I just hope one day Carly knows how very much they wanted to be a part of her life, & that they always tried!”

Pic credit: @dawnmbaker/Twitter

Although Dawn didn’t confirm that the Baltierras met up with Carly, she did use the hashtags #12yearvisit and #openadoption. Catelynn and Tyler have had annual visits with Carly since they placed her for adoption in 2009.

Due to the pandemic, their annual visit didn’t happen last year, because of travel restrictions.

Catelynn and Tyler have openly shared their struggles with their adoption journey with MTV audiences

On this season’s Teen Mom OG reunion special, Tyler revealed why he is hesitant to reach out to Carly. He noted that he was apprehensive about Brandon and Teresa’s reactions to his efforts.

“I don’t, sometimes, I don’t trust my own words. I don’t trust how I say things. I don’t really trust myself and how I’m going to explain something and if that’s gonna match up with how Brandon and Teresa really want her to get that information,” Tyler told Dr. Drew during his and Catelynn’s segment of the reunion.

Catelynn added that Brandon and Teresa ultimately have control over their relationship with Carly, telling Dr. Drew, “It’s because, too, because in a snap of a finger they can take everything away.”

Dawn was seen this season when Tyler and Catelynn wanted some advice about how to reach out to Carly. Dawn helped explain to them what was expected and reasonable in their situation.

Last month, trolls criticized Catelynn and Tyler for calling Carly “their” daughter. One fan even resorted to calling them “trash” for placing Carly for adoption.

Catelynn wished Carly a happy 12th birthday last month in a touching post. “Adoption is hard on so many levels but it has it’s amazing moments as well.. the life you have I wouldn’t of been able to give you when I was only 16 and I hope you will understand that as you continue to grow into adulthood,” the MTV personality wrote.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.