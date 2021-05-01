Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra responded to a troll who called her and Tyler ‘trash’ for placing Carly for adoption

Teen Mom OG fans called Catelynn and Tyler “trash,” “disgusting,” and “shameful” for placing their daughter Carly for adoption and Catelynn responded. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG responded to a troll who commented on a Teen Mom post calling her and Tyler “trash” for placing their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption and told her their other children should be taken from them.

During the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Catelynn and Tyler talked to hosts Nessa and Dr. Drew about their relationship with their eldest daughter, Carly, whom the couple placed for adoption in 2009 when they were just teenagers.

Catelynn and Tyler talked on the reunion about reaching out to Carly

Tyler admitted that he was reluctant to reach out to Carly via her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, for fear that his words may be misconstrued. Catelynn, however, revealed that she reaches out to Carly regularly, and recently sent her a handwritten letter.

Catelynn also told the media this year that she would like to eventually watch her adoption episode with Carly someday.

Catelynn got candid during her time on the reunion couch and spoke on her and Tyler’s relationship with Carly, at the hands of her parents, Brandon and Teresa.

“It’s because, too, because in a snap of a finger they can take everything away,” she said.

Catelynn retweeted Teen Mom’s post that showed her and Tyler’s segment during the reunion and of course, there were a few trolls who showed up with strong opinions and weren’t afraid to voice them.

On tomorrow night's #TeenMomOG reunion, @CatelynnLowell and @TylerBaltierra talk pregnancy and reflect on their relationship with Carly and her adoptive parents. 💕 pic.twitter.com/5yOFb3sAUx — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) April 26, 2021

A troll called Catelynn and Tyler ‘trash’ and ‘real pieces of s**t’ for placing Carly for adoption

One fan tagged Teen Mom Catelynn and Tyler and commented, “Both of you are trash…you gave your daughter up and should not be allowed to keep your other children they should be taken from you…Both of you are real pieces of s**t”

One troll had some harsh words for Catelynn and Tyler. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

Catelynn read the comment and responded tactfully

The 29-year-old mom simply replied with a series of crying-laughing emojis and a thumbs-up emoji.

Another fan showed up in the comments to voice their views about Catelynn and Tyler repeatedly speaking about Carly, although her adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa, have asked them not to.

Another troll called Catelynn and Tyler ‘disgusting and shameful’

They wrote, “Always have to speak about Carly when they have been asked repeatedly to not do so. Disgusting and shameful. Those two are ridiculous.”

Another fan of the show had more harsh words for Catelynn and Tyler. Pic credit: @TeenMom/Twitter

Another fan of the show responded to the troll, saying, “Sorry, carly’s adoptive parents signed up for it [shrugging emoji] they shouldn’t have gone with the teenaged couple on a reality show”

Catelynn has made headlines recently, for different reasons

Catelynn came under fire earlier this week when fans blasted her for sharing a “disgusting” clickbait article that seemed to imply that Carly died.

Catelynn and Tyler were forced to make a tough situation when they found themselves facing parenthood at just 17 years old after both facing traumatic childhoods themselves.

The couple has faced adversity together, and continues to support one another, despite life’s struggles. Catelynn has shared several appreciation posts for Tyler recently, one while he was out of town and recently in one of her first TikTok videos.

Catelynn continues to further her career in the microblading industry while she and Tyler await the arrival of their fourth daughter later this year.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.