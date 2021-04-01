Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG doesn’t watch the show, hopes to watch adoption episode with daughter Carly

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG talked about watching her show. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG revealed that she doesn’t watch the show but hopes that someday, she’ll watch the adoption episode with daughter Carly.

Catelynn sat down for an interview with ET and talked about everything from pregnancy, life experiences and why she and Tyler don’t watch the show.

When asked if she watches Teen Mom OG, Catelynn admitted that she and her “best friend” Tyler do not. They feel as though they don’t want to relive things a second time.

Being authentic is important to Catelynn and Tyler

She went into detail about it: “I think some things are painful, obviously there’s a lot of joy too, but I think also when you start to constantly watch yourself all the time then you will want to start tweaking things about yourself also.”

“Like, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have shared that,’ or, ‘Dang, I really shouldn’t have done this or said that.”

“It’s like, ‘No, I would rather just be 100 percent authentic because that’s how people connect.'”

Catelynn only watched her adoption episode one time

Catelynn, who recently turned 29, shared that watched her adoption episode from 16 and Pregnant when it first aired. She shared how she and Tyler were watching TV one day while folding clothes and the episode came on. The couple stopped and “sobbed” for five minutes before deciding to turn it off.

However, Catelynn does hope to watch the episode with Carly when she’s older. She said she would be open to any questions any of her daughters had.

She said, “When I am older and Carly is in her 20’s or 30’s, I’m blessed to be able to have a copy of my 16 and Pregnant episode that I can show to her… I mean, right there is like, I don’t even have to say too much.”

“We can watch it. Then I can answer questions that she has because it was so 100 percent real. I still haven’t been able to watch my 16 and Pregnant. I can’t do it.”

Catelynn provided an exact due date of September 2, revealing that she’s 17 weeks along in her pregnancy and feeling great. Then she got candid about her miscarriages.

“I’ve shared both of those experiences, and I just think it’s important because a lot of women don’t talk about it. I feel like the more open you are, it helps people not feel alone.”

Overall, Catelynn is doing well

Catelynn was happy to share that mentally, she is feeling good and is doing “really well.” She stated that her mental health is “really great” and that the family was all happy and healthy.

Catelynn also revealed that her pregnancy has been “pretty easy” and “as normal as it possibly could be.”

And after polling followers about a baby name, Catelynn revealed that they’ve settled on the first letter “Z” for their baby girl.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.