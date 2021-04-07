Tyler and Catelynn don’t see eye-to-eye on communicating with daughter Carly

Catelynn and Tyler have different views about reaching out to Carly. Pic credit: MTV

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra didn’t share the same outlook when it came to communicating with their daughter, Carly.

Catelynn and Tyler placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009. Since the couple started trying for another baby last year, it got them thinking more about Carly.

The couple reached out to their adoption counselor, Dawn, for advice. Dawn told them that it was their responsibility to continue to reach out to Carly. But Tyler was a bit more hesitant about it than Catelynn was.

Catelynn reached out to Carly’s adoptive mother about communicating with her daughter

Catelynn said that she texted Teresa, Carly’s adoptive mother, after their meeting with Dawn and asked if she could send a picture frame for Carly.

Teresa obliged, so Catelynn decided she wanted to send a letter to Carly, along with some paper and stamps, in case she decided to write back. Tyler seemed withdrawn about the situation.

Tyler doesn’t feel like he can be authentic around Teresa and Brandon

Catelynn thought that Tyler got upset because he feels like he has to “tone down” his language and his loudness around Brandon and Teresa, Carly’s parents.

Tyler admitted that the way he expressed himself has gotten him “in trouble.” Tyler also revealed that he struggles with the situation because whenever has has gotten involved, he felt as though things “don’t go good.”

Tyler felt as though if he “doesn’t tame down,” he’ll risk a relationship with his daughter.

He said he felt like if he “doesn’t perform the right way, something will be taken.”

Tyler said this was the only time he was concerned about someone threatening to take something from him, meaning a relationship with Carly.

Catelynn told Tyler that it’ll be a “forever feeling” of navigating those emotions, and that Brandon and Teresa will always hold a special place in their heart for raising their daughter and taking care of her.

Catelynn said they’ll disagree on a lot of things, but agree to disagree and suggested that’s all they can really do.

Catelynn decided she would send Carly a handwritten letter

Because she wants to do everything she can to make her relationship with Carly stronger, Catelynn decided to send Carly a handwritten letter.

Catelynn’s letter to Carly. Pic credit: MTV

Tyler was hesitant to send anything to Carly for fear of messing things up for Catelynn.

Instead of focusing on herself, she asked Tyler, “What about you?”

Tyler claimed he was “good,” although he struggled to find words to express his emotions and stuttered a bit. He told Catelynn that she has a different experience than he does.

Tyler claimed that because Catelyn is the birth mom, there’s a different bond and deeper emotional connection than what he has.

The couple looked out for each other’s emotional wellbeing

Tyler admitted that he was looking out for Cate so she doesn’t “get screwed.”

When Catelynn was pregnant with Carly, she and Tyler visited with Dawn, their adoption counselor. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn was confident in her actions and told him, “You know, you don’t have to protect me all the time.”

Tyler asked Cate if it bothered her that he doesn’t communicate or get involved. Cate said it didn’t bother her, and that she didn’t want Tyler to “get screwed,” either.

Cate talked about how interesting it will be to see Carly when she’s older and gets married, and wondered if they’d be there or if she won’t want anything to do with her and Tyler “at all.”

Catelynn recently admitted that she’d like to watch her 16 and Pregnant episode with Carly when she’d older.

Tyler said, “Adoption’s crazy” before admitting they just didn’t know what was going to happen when they placed Carly for adoption when he and Catelynn were just 17 years old.

The couple has talked about their openness to adoption as another way to add to their family.

Catelynn reminded Tyler that they can’t go back to replaying all of the “what if’s” in their minds and admitted that she “hates that s**t.”

The Baltierras have overcome a lot but still have a lot to look forward to

Catelynn and Tyler have weathered some major storms in their 15 years together as a couple. They are often supportive of each other, on and off-camera.

The Baltierras will be adding to their family later this year when they welcome their fourth child together, another daughter.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.