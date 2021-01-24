Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra open up about adoption to add to their family

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra open up about wanting a fourth child and that they’d consider adoption if necessary Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have had some tough times recently.

Catelynn announced last month that she had a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Catelynn shared her grief on social media and hoped that by opening up, she could help others who were dealing with the same thing.

In addition, Catelynn shared a post and admitted that she just wanted one more baby.

She wrote, “I just want one more baby. Is that too much to wish for/want? I pray that the Lord will bless us with one more. If not, I am absolutely grateful for the three healthy, beautiful girls that we do have,”

Catelynn and Tyler recently shared with Us Weekly that if they weren’t able to have a fourth child then they would consider adoption.

She said, “We have discussed it. Yeah, if we weren’t able to have one more, sure, [we’d adopt]. Most definitely. But who knows at this time?”

Catelynn shares her heartbreaking news

When Catelynn lost her baby, she wrote an emotional post on Instagram.

She said, “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby. I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it. [I’m] still in the thick of dealing with this loss as it was recent and all the emotional trauma that follows such a loss in an already horrifically hard year.”

In light of their loss, Tyler and Catelynn are determined to add to their family and talked about the enjoyment they feel watching their children around their siblings.

Catelynn said that she and Tyler, “do want to have one more child and that will be [their] last child. It’s just up to the universe right now. Whatever happens, will happen, I guess, in its own time. I don’t know when that will be.”

Catelynn continues to share posts on her social media regarding the loss and also shared a picture of a tribute tattoo she got following the miscarriage.

Catelynn reveals only one Teen Mom OG costar checked in on her

Recently, Catelynn shared that only one of her Teen Mom OG costars checked in on her after she announced her heartbreaking news.

She told Us Weekly that Cheyenne Floyd was the only one to reach out.

She said, “Cheyenne [Floyd] is the only one that ever reached out to me. She was like, ‘I’m so sorry. How are you doing? I’m here to talk,’ and we would message back and forth. For her just to ask, ‘Are you OK?’ I was like, ‘Wow.’…I just let her know how important that was to me that she really reached out just to see how I was doing.”

She also thanked Cheyenne in a post on social media.

She shared that not hearing from the other girls did bother her a little as she felt she had always been there for them whenever they were going through something.

She said, “I try to be there, but I also have to have that mindset that everybody is not going to do what I would do.”

The other Teen Mom OG cast members have yet to respond to Catelynn’s statement.

With the new season of Teen Mom OG starting in just a few days, fans can look forward to seeing more of Catelynn and Tyler’s family and what they’ve been up to this year.

Teen Mom OG premieres Tuesday January 26 at 8/7c on MTV.