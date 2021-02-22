Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Catelynn Lowell pregnant: Teen Mom OG star announces pregnancy in the cutest way


Catelynn Lowell announces pregnancy
Catelynn Lowell announced that she is pregnant again. Pic credit: MTV/Instagram/@CatelynnMTV

Catelynn Lowell is pregnant! The Teen Mom OG star announces pregnancy in the cutest way ever that’s guaranteed to make anyone smile.

It’s a dream come true for Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, who suffered a miscarriage last year. The couple is beyond thrilled to welcome their rainbow baby later this year.

Catelynn announces pregnancy on Instagram

The proud mama chose three different pictures to announce her exciting news. One of which includes 6-year-old Novalee and 2-year-old Vaeda. In the photo, Nova has a sign that reads “27 weeks until I am a big sister”, while Vaeda is sitting next to her, giggling.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

There is also a picture of the baby ultrasound and a shot of Catelynn’s pregnancy test confirming she is in expecting.

monsterscriticsreality

203 240

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say...

View

Feb 17

8 0
Open
“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them.” 🗣 #TeenMom2's Jenelle Evans calls out Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry for ignoring her at reunions. Read the details at link in the bio.⁠ (📸Pic credit: MTV)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry

“I’m trying to figure out the best way to say this without being a b***h…umm, let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them.” 🗣 #TeenMom2's Jenelle Evans calls out Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry for ignoring her at reunions. Read the details at link in the bio.⁠
(📸Pic credit: MTV)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea #JenelleEvans #ChelseaHouska #MTV #MTVTeenMom #kaillowry ...

8 0

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Charges have been dropped against #TeenMom2 star Kailyn Lowry following a domestic dispute with ...

View

Feb 12

4 1
Open
Charges have been dropped against #TeenMom2 star Kailyn Lowry following a domestic dispute with Chris Lopez. What we know at link in the bio. (📸Pic credit: MTV) . . . . #teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea

Charges have been dropped against #TeenMom2 star Kailyn Lowry following a domestic dispute with Chris Lopez. What we know at link in the bio.
(📸Pic credit: MTV)
.
.
.
.
#teenmom #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #kaillowry #kailynlowry #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea ...

4 1

monsterscriticsreality

Do you do brain surgery as well? #TeenMom's Devoin Austin makes a dig at Briana DeJesus after ...

View

Feb 9

0 0
Open
Do you do brain surgery as well? #TeenMom's Devoin Austin makes a dig at Briana DeJesus after she posts about her plastic surgery on Twitter. Catch the details at the link in bio. ⁠ (📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #TeenMom2 #MTV #DevoinAustin #BrianaDeJesus⁠ #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea

Do you do brain surgery as well? #TeenMom's Devoin Austin makes a dig at Briana DeJesus after she posts about her plastic surgery on Twitter. Catch the details at the link in bio. ⁠
(📸 Pic credit: MTV)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#TeenMom2 #MTV #DevoinAustin #BrianaDeJesus⁠ #teenmomfan #teenmomlife #teenmomshaderoom #teenmom2fan #teenmomtea ...

0 0

“This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” Catelynn captioned the Instagram post.

The MTV personality spoke to Celebuzz to dish her pregnancy news. It was a shock for the couple but a pleasant one for sure.

“I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!” she shared with the website.

Teen Mom OG will document pregnancy

Considering the devastating loss Tyler and Catelynn suffered last November, the pregnancy news is still challenging to accept.

Catelynn admits to Celebuzz that Tyler did not believe her the first time she gave him the positive pregnancy test. It took a missed period and several more tests for Tyler to accept the happy news.

Details of the pregnancy will be documented on Teen Mom OG, but the couple did keep the pregnancy a secret for a while.

“We waited until I was, further along, to even mention it on the show!” Catelynn said.

Although shockingly, Catelynn got pregnant so quickly after the miscarriage, it is not surprising she is having another baby.

Catelynn made no secret of wanting at least one more child following the family’s loss. She and Tyler have always dreamed of having a big family.

Teen Mom OG fans know the couple also have daughter Carly, who they put for adoption. Although it was an open adoption, it has been a while since Catelynn and Tyler have seen Carly.

The coronavirus pandemic and Carly’s parents’ desire to protect her privacy present challenges for getting together.

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra is pregnant. The Teen Mom OG star is due in August. She and her husband, Tyler Baltierra couldn’t be happier to expanding their family after suffering a miscarriage last year.

Fans can get updates on Catelynn’s pregnancy by following her and Tyler on social media.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.

Rachelle Lewis
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x