Catelynn Lowell pregnant: Teen Mom OG star announces pregnancy in the cutest way

Catelynn Lowell is pregnant! The Teen Mom OG star announces pregnancy in the cutest way ever that’s guaranteed to make anyone smile.

It’s a dream come true for Catelynn and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, who suffered a miscarriage last year. The couple is beyond thrilled to welcome their rainbow baby later this year.

Catelynn announces pregnancy on Instagram

The proud mama chose three different pictures to announce her exciting news. One of which includes 6-year-old Novalee and 2-year-old Vaeda. In the photo, Nova has a sign that reads “27 weeks until I am a big sister”, while Vaeda is sitting next to her, giggling.

There is also a picture of the baby ultrasound and a shot of Catelynn’s pregnancy test confirming she is in expecting.

“This rainbow was worth the storm. Baby Baltierra coming soon,” Catelynn captioned the Instagram post.

The MTV personality spoke to Celebuzz to dish her pregnancy news. It was a shock for the couple but a pleasant one for sure.

“I was definitely surprised that we got pregnant so fast with this baby!” she shared with the website.

Teen Mom OG will document pregnancy

Considering the devastating loss Tyler and Catelynn suffered last November, the pregnancy news is still challenging to accept.

Catelynn admits to Celebuzz that Tyler did not believe her the first time she gave him the positive pregnancy test. It took a missed period and several more tests for Tyler to accept the happy news.

Details of the pregnancy will be documented on Teen Mom OG, but the couple did keep the pregnancy a secret for a while.

“We waited until I was, further along, to even mention it on the show!” Catelynn said.

Although shockingly, Catelynn got pregnant so quickly after the miscarriage, it is not surprising she is having another baby.

Catelynn made no secret of wanting at least one more child following the family’s loss. She and Tyler have always dreamed of having a big family.

Teen Mom OG fans know the couple also have daughter Carly, who they put for adoption. Although it was an open adoption, it has been a while since Catelynn and Tyler have seen Carly.

The coronavirus pandemic and Carly’s parents’ desire to protect her privacy present challenges for getting together.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.