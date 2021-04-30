Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Baltierra shares appreciation video for Tyler

Catelynn showed her appreciation for her husband, Tyler, in a new TikTok video. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra recently started a TikTok account and she used the platform to share a compilation appreciation video of her husband, Tyler.

Catelynn recently shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers that she opened a TikTok account earlier this week. Catelynn, who only has eight videos on TikTok as of now, typically uses the app to share her microblading work.

But her fans took notice when she shared her latest video to her Instagram account, showing a montage of pics of Tyler, along with pics of their daughters, Nova and Vaeda, and a few of the couple together.

Catelynn urged fans to follow her on TikTok while sharing a tribute to hubby Tyler

The video, set to the song Whatta Man by Salt-N-Pepa, was captioned, “@tylerbaltierramtv 😬🤤🥰💋 I LOVE YOU!!!!!!! Also follow me on tiktok 😬”

Tyler was sure to reply to his wife: “Hahaha 😂 this is epic lmao I love you too baby! 😍”

Catelynn replied back with a series of emojis: “@tylerbaltierramtv 😂😂🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Fans commented on Catelynn’s TikTok video

Catelynn’s TikTok fans seemed impressed with Tyler’s appearance. Pic credit: @catebaltierra92/TikTok

The 29-year-old mom and reality tv star recently shared with her fans that she’s embarked on a new career as a semi-permanent makeup artist.

She hinted to her 1.3 million Twitter followers that she’s opening her own shop when she tweeted, “Can’t wait for y’all to see my logo for my new company!!!! I’m soooooo excited”

Can’t wait for y’all to see my logo for my new company!!!! I’m soooooo excited 😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬 #microblading #semipermanentmakeupartist pic.twitter.com/x0l1fQ4UEC — Catelynn Baltierra (@CatelynnLowell) April 29, 2021

Catelynn was in the news recently for another reason

Catelynn made headlines recently for another reason that wasn’t as positive when she shared a link to a clickbait article that seemed to imply her daughter, Carly, had died.

The clickbait article came just days after Catelynn and Tyler’s segment on the Teen Mom OG reunion aired. The couple talked about the fragile relationship they have with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa.

Tyler admitted that he’s hesitant to reach out to Carly for fear he’ll miscommunicate his intentions. And Catelynn got real when she said, “It’s because, too, because in a snap of a finger they can take everything away.”

Catelynn and Tyler have weathered a lot together and still show support for each other

Tyler and Catelynn are always supportive of each other, but when Tyler recently praised his wife on social media, trolls lashed out at the couple.

While Tyler was away recently for an undisclosed getaway, Catelynn shared with her followers how much she missed her husband, and he replied with a sweet response to his wife of six years.

Fans will get to meet the latest addition to the Baltierra family when Catelynn and Tyler welcome their fourth daughter later this year.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.