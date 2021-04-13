Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra praises wife Catelynn on Teen Mom post, trolls degrade the couple

Tyler praised Catelynn on IG, but trolls showed up and insulted the couple. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Teen Mom shared a preview clip for tonight’s episode that showed Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG finding out they were expecting, but when Tyler praised Catelynn in a sweet comment, trolls had rude things to say about the couple.

The video post was captioned: “Is There a Baby in Cate & Ty’s Future? [crystal ball emoji] We predict there may be some big news for @catelynnmtv and @tylerbaltierramtv on tomorrow night’s #TeenMomOG season finale!”

In the comments, Tyler stopped by to show his love for his wife of six years, Catelynn.

He wrote, “I love you so much babe & I’m so proud of how far you’ve come! @catelynnmtv“

However, Tyler’s sweet gesture was met with insults from fans of the show.

One follower made a comment in reference to Catelynn’s past trips to treatment

Tyler’s sweet comment to his wife, Catelynn. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Catelynn sought treatment in 2016 for postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Nova.

The troll wrote, “She’ll have this one and run to vacation treatment again. She can barely handle the 2 she has”

Another follower commented about Catelynn not paying attention to Nova and Vaeda.

The user wrote, “Damn girl you don’t even pay attention to the ones you have already.”

One troll accused Catelynn of ignoring Nova and Vaeda. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Another fan of the show made a comment about Tyler and Catelynn riding the “MTV money bag.”

The user commented, “Damn they really riding this MTV money bag. I remember when they first were on this show as kids.”

One follower added to their comment, saying, “have never seen these two actually go to a regular paying job. Keep having kids MTV encourages it lol lol guess that’s a job,” followed by a crying-laughing emoji.

One fan said Cate and Ty were “riding this MTV money bag.” Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

One fan of the show seemed to accuse Catelynn and Tyler of having another baby as a way to earn money.

The fan said, “Another baby another teenmom season paycheck”

One Teen Mom fan accused Cate and Ty of having another baby for money. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Catelynn shared her pregnancy news with Tyler in a sweet, surprising way

Fans of the show will get to see the entire scene when Catelynn told Tyler they were expecting another baby during this week’s episode.

She had told him she was having a virtual appointment with a psychic and was going to ask them whether she was having a boy or a girl.

Catelynn then slid a positive pregnancy test to Tyler on the counter. At first, Tyler seemed to be in disbelief, but once he realized it wasn’t a joke, he was happy.

Catelynn and Tyler are expecting their fourth daughter later this year

Tyler and Catelynn publicly announced that they were expecting their fourth baby in February of this year.

Tyler had previously said he strongly wanted a boy, but he will soon have a total of four daughters with Catelynn.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Carly, in 2009 and placed her for adoption. Catelynn recently reached out to Carly in the form of a handwritten letter.

She said that she hopes to watch her adoption episode with Carly one day.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.