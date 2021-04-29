Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra bashed for ‘disgusting’ clickbait article implying daughter Carly died


Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG
Catelynn caught a lot of heat for the latest clickbait article she shared, that seemed to imply her daughter Carly, had died. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra took some heat for the “disgusting” clickbait article she has been sharing on social media that appears to imply that she and Tyler’s daughter, Carly, has died, and fans are calling her out for it.

Catelynn has shared a clickbait article to both her Instagram and Twitter accounts this week, and many of her fans feel that the headline and pictures are misleading and “disgusting.”

A Reddit user shared a post in the TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 subreddit entitled, “More disgusting clickbait from clickbait Cate.”

The link that Catelynn has been sharing with her millions of followers includes a collage of pictures that show herself and Tyler talking at the recent Teen Mom OG reunion, a picture of Catelynn with Carly as a baby, a picture of Tyler holding Carly when she was young, and a picture of Tyler and Catelynn holding Carly shortly after she was born.

The headline reads, “Devastating News About Carly 💔” The article, from CelebBuzz, talks about how the pandemic has affected Catelynn visiting with Carly as well as the difficulties she has faced communicating with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa.

Fans on Reddit were not pleased with Catelynn’s choice of clickbait articles, and they voiced their dissent

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG on Instagram
The clickbait article link that Catelynn shared to Instagram. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

One Reddit user wrote, “Brannon [and] Teresa are better people than I am to let this s**t go on”

Another user commented that they would not allow Catelynn to share such articles if they were in Brandon and Teresa’s position, “Can B&T fully restrict the adoption? Like can they legally choose to close it and prevent C&T from seeing Carly again until she’s a legal adult?”

They continued, “Could they put a restraining order on them to prevent things like this like how James isn’t allowed on social media? I have no idea how adoptions work, but if I were B&T, I would have cut them off completely years ago.”

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG on Reddit
Reddit users were not happy with the clickbait that Catelynn shared about her daughter, Carly. Pic credit: Reddit
Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG on Reddit
Reddit users sounded off against Catelynn’s choice of clickbait articles. Pic credit: Reddit

“How does the clickbait contract work, exactly? Does Cate have any say on topics/headlines/etc? I believe The Ashley has mentioned several times for several TM that the stories are automatically posted. Not excusing Cate, genuinely curious,” asked another user.

Catelynn’s motives are questioned

They voiced, “I don’t understand why she would keep doing this, knowing how it’s preventing her from having any kind of relationship with Carly.”

More users had questions and one questioned Catelynn’s reason for sharing an article that suggests Carly’s misfortune, and hoped that Carly would be able to capitalize off her birth parents some day.

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG on Reddit
Reddit users commented on the “disgusting” clickbait that Catelynn shared recently. Pic credit: Reddit

“Cate and Tyler the next time you’re wondering if you did the right thing giving up Carly, just remind yourself about this disgusting clickbait you post about her, A CHILD, and you will know the answer is yes.”

“Stop crying on tv saying you love and miss her, if you did you wouldn’t use her name and her story to make a quick buck.”

“The adoption story is HER story as much as it is yours. She has to live a life with her adoption being on public television for everyone to see and have an opinion on. You made that choice for her, she didn’t get to decide. Now let her live her life in peace!”

“I hope someday when she is an adult, Carly writes a tell all book and makes money off of them for a change.”

Catelynn’s clickbait articles are nothing new, as most of the cast of the Teen Mom franchises share them regularly on social media.

Catelynn and Tyler recently talked about their relationship with their firstborn daughter

This particularly sensitive clickbait comes on the heels of Catelynn and Tyler recently discussing their relationship with Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa.

During Catelynn and Tyler’s segment at the Teen Mom OG reunion, the couple talked about their fear of their relationship with Carly being taken away, with Catelynn saying, “It’s because, too, because in a snap of a finger they can take everything away.”

Catelynn recently revealed that she would like to watch her adoption episode with Carly one day.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.

