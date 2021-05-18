Teen Mom OG’s Catelynn Baltierra wishes daughter Carly a happy birthday in touching post

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra shared a pic and post of daughter Carly on her 12th birthday. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra shared a touching post in honor of her daughter Carly’s 12th birthday on social media.

Catelynn and her husband, Tyler, placed their first daughter, Carly for adoption in 2009 when they were only 17 years old.

The emotional episode was filmed for the first season of 16 and Pregnant before Catelynn and Tyler moved onto Teen Mom OG.

Catelynn shared a tribute for Carly’s birthday

Catelynn included a pic of herself holding Carly as a baby and she captioned the post, “Today you are 12… 12! I can’t believe it… I remember the day you were born like a movie I have seen a million times…”

“It was a few days of love, snuggles, but so many tears also,” she continued. “Adoption is hard on so many levels but it has it’s amazing moments as well.. the life you have I wouldn’t of been able to give you when I was only 16 and I hope you will understand that as you continue to grow into adulthood…”

“knowing that @tylerbaltierramtv and I loved you so much that we gave you all that we couldn’t in that moment.. we love you and we think about you everyday!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” she concluded

Catelynn’s husband, Tyler, was sure to comment on her post, as well as a fellow Teen Mom OG star.

Tyler commented on Catelynn’s post, “You’re still the strongest woman I have ever encountered. I love you so much babe!”

Catelynn replied to Tyler, “my sir are also SOOOOOOO strong.”

Fellow cast member Cheyenne Floyd along with Catelynn’s husband, Tyler, commented on her post. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn’s castmate, Cheyenne Floyd, stopped by to comment as well, and wrote, “[two red heart emojis] praying for you guys today !”

Fans have addressed Carly in recent months for several reasons

Catelynn has made headlines recently for another reason involving her daughter, Carly. The MTV personality shared clickbait articles that suggested Carly was either dead or in danger.

The 29-year-old soon-to-be mom of four came under fire recently regarding Carly once again, when trolls blasted her and Tyler for referring to Carly as their daughter.

Another troll slammed the couple when they called them “trash” for placing Carly for adoption. Recently, the longtime reality tv stars revealed that they fear their relationship with Carly could be taken away.

The couple planned on an open adoption, but the process hasn’t exactly been cut and dry. Brandon and Teresa, Carly’s adoptive parents, have wanted to shield their daughter from the spotlight, and the visits with Catelynn and Tyler have dwindled, also.

Catelynn revealed that she would like to watch her birth and adoption episode with Carly one day when she’s older.

Catelynn and Tyler have plenty to look forward to, now that they’re expecting their fourth daughter later this year.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.