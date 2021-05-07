Teen Mom fans call out Catelynn Baltierra for another clickbait article alleging a ‘shocking accusation’

Teen Mom fans put Catelynn on blast for sharing another clickbait article involving her daughter, Carly. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG has come under fire once again for sharing a clickbait article that alleged a “shocking accusation” involving her daughter, Carly.

Last month, Catelynn was bashed for a “disgusting” clickbait article that some of her fans took to imply that Carly had died. The link she posted had the headline, “Devastating News About Carly 💔.”

The article wasn’t as dramatic as the link made it appear and talked about how the pandemic affected Catelynn and her husband, Tyler, being able to visit Carly.

Catelynn shared the link to the article on her Instagram stories, as she often does, and do most of the other cast members from the Teen Mom franchise.

In a new clickbait link, the headline read, “A shocking accusation has been made about us and Carly 💔😥🙏🏼#LinkInBio” and was surrounded by several photos of Catelynn and Tyler with Carly as a baby.

Catelynn has now been deemed “Clickbait Cate” by fans who expressed their disapproval of Catelynn sharing articles with deceiving headlines to make money off clicks.

A Reddit user shared a post in the TeenMomOGandTeenMom2 subreddit entitled, “Clickbait Cate at it again after specifically being asked not to do this ish with Carly.”

Catelynn’s fans spoke out against her using Carly to reel in clickbait

Cate’s clickbait that set off Reddit users. Pic credit: Reddit

Some of the fans’ comments addressed Catelynn and Tyler’s frequent statements about not seeing Carly as often as they’d like and insinuated that perhaps the clickbait articles have something to do with it.

One fan thought that Catelynn and Tyler don’t deserve to see Carly again because of the clickbait article. Pic credit: Reddit

One Reddit user commented, “They deserve to never ever see Carly again. I hope Brananantheresa make that happen.”

Users mocked the Baltierras for their efforts to have a relationship with Carly

Another user sarcastically commented as if they were Catelynn and Tyler, “We don’t wanna do any effort either, like write her letters or send gifts or call, or show up to visits on time, but y’all gotta make us feel welcome, and then we’re gonna s**t all over this whole relationship and cross every boundary and wonder wtf”

More Reddit users had comments about Catelynn’s latest clickbait article involving Carly. Pic credit: Reddit

One fan of Teen Mom OG commented about Tyler, who they claim used to brag about not selling clickbait, “Remember when Tyler used to brag that he and Cate ‘at least don’t sell clickbait’”

Another sarcastic user made a comment about Catelynn and Tyler’s taxes, “Gotta pay those back taxes somehow lol”

Reddit users didn’t hold back their opinions on Catelynn’s choice of clickbait articles

“That is so wrong! The clickbait things that C&T allow are something that I would never do! They s**t talk Brandon & Teresa every season, they bring up Carly every season and then they use Carly for clickbait to put more money in their pockets. (That they won’t pay taxes on) Then, they have the audacity to wonder why Brandon & Teresa don’t want Carly or themselves dragged into this 3 ring circus?” voiced another concerned fan of the show.

Catelynn has made headlines lately relating to Carly, but for different reasons. Trolls attacked Catelynn and Tyler, who called the couple “trash” for placing Carly for adoption. The couple placed Carly for adoption in 2009 with Brandon and Teresa Davis, her adoptive parents.

The Teen Mom OG star and husband Tyler also talked recently about their fear of losing a relationship with Carly. They noted that it could be taken away when Catelynn admitted, “It’s because, too, because in a snap of a finger they can take everything away,” speaking of Brandon and Teresa.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.