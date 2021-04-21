Catelynn Baltierra teases Teen Mom fans with biggest baby name hint yet

Catelynn is keeping fans guessing about which baby name she’s chosen Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra dropped a major hint to Teen Mom OG fans about her new baby girl’s name with a post promoting her new line of work.

On Tuesday, Catelynn shared a series of before-and-after photos of her work on customers after microblading their eyebrows.

Catelynn captioned her post, “If you are interested in micro blading with me you can call this number 3136714524 and ask to be put on the waitlist with me 💗I look forward to seeing you after baby R is born!! We will start scheduling appointments when she is in the world 💗”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Catelynn referred to her and Tyler’s unborn daughter as “baby R” in her post.

This isn’t the first time Catelynn has hinted at her baby’s name

At the beginning of March, Catelynn referred to the baby as “baby Z” when she shared an ad for baby pajamas. A week prior, Catelynn asked for unique baby name suggestions in her Instagram stories.

If you are interested in micro blading with me you can call this number 3136714524 and ask to be put on the waitlist with me ❤️ I look forward to seeing you after baby R is born!!

We will start scheduling appointments when she is in the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cfKb2bjD8y Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook! April 20, 2021

Later last month, Catelynn hinted again at a possible first letter for baby Baltierra. She shared a series of videos showing fans her baby’s heartbeat, then included a poll for her followers.

Catelynn asked, “Sooo a Z name for baby girl or a R name?!”

At the time, her fans seemed to be split down the middle, with 48% voting for a Z name and 52% voting for an R name.

It looks like, at least for now, Catelynn and Tyler have settled on a name beginning with the letter R, after going with Z for a few weeks.

They’ll have plenty of time to decide on a name before the baby arrives, as baby girl Baltierra isn’t due until the end of August.

This pregnancy comes on the heels of a miscarriage late last year

Catelynn was seen in an episode this season surprising Tyler with some pregnancy news. However, she sadly miscarried and shared her experience with her fans.

But Catelynn and Tyler are expecting once more, and they’ll be welcoming their fourth daughter together later this summer. The couple already shares their daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption in 2009, and their daughters Nova, and Vaeda.

Catelynn is thriving at her new career while rocking her baby bump

In the meantime, Catelynn looks to be rocking her new career as a microblading technician.

She received her certification and was filmed during an episode of Teen Mom OG looking for office space to start her business.

Catelynn has shared that she works at Beauty Bar 424 in Dearborn, Michigan. Catelynn’s profile on their website says, “Catelynn is certified in micro blading and shading. She has crossed over into the Aesthetics industry and absolutely loves it.”

Catelynn’s husband, Tyler, has always been extremely supportive of his wife, and has continued to be while she thrives in her new career.

Catelynn recently shared a video of her microblading, while Tyler narrated the video, asking questions for fans.

In another post, Catelynn shared that the baby was very active while she was working on a customer when she wrote, “The baby be kickin while this momma be workin! #Microblading 👁💋❤️”

Fans can catch up with Catelynn and Tyler next week for the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, airing on Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.