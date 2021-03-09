Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra hints at baby girl’s name

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Catelynn Baltierra dropped a hint over the weekend in regard to her unborn daughter’s name.

In a post on Instagram, Catelynn shared a pic of baby pajamas (in what looks like a sponsored ad) with the caption, “@cozys_ just sent us the most adorable little zip up outfits for baby Z telling you all @cozys_ has the SOFTEST most comfortable stuff ever!!! Nova and Vaeda love wearing the stuff they have!”

Catelynn hinted that she and Tyler chose their baby girl’s name

Catelynn had taken to her Instagram stories last week to announce that she and Tyler had chosen a name for their baby girl, who is due later this year. The caption read, “Sooo I think we know her name!! It’s a girl!” with a sonogram picture in the background. She had also asked for recommendations for unique baby names last week on social media.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

With Catelynn revealing only the first letter as Z, fans have been speculating what the name might be. Some of the guesses were Zoe, Zora, Zena, Zion, and Zara.

With a unique first letter of their baby girl’s name, the options are endless

Cate and Ty own Tierra Reign, a children’s clothing company they launched in 2017. They’ve also written a book, Conquering Chaos, and briefly produced a show, Reunited on MTV.

Read More All the reasons that Farrah Abraham should never return to Teen Mom OG

Catelynn and Tyler are the only couple from the Teen Mom franchise who have stayed together, despite a long list of struggles they’ve endured. Catelynn has voluntarily gone to treatment for her mental illness, specifically PTSD and anxiety, leaving Tyler to take care of everything in her absence.

Catelynn posted about baby girl Baltierra’s name. Pic credit: @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Catelynn and Tyler have overcome a lot together

Among the trauma that the couple has suffered, Catelynn has cited her upbringing as being unstable. Her mom, April was an addict and she moved a lot as a child. Tyler’s dad was in and out of jail for drug offenses.

Ironically, April and Butch fell in love and got married, making Catelynn and Tyler step-siblings at one point (although they made it clear that they were dating before their parents were). April and Butch have since divorced.

The couple has talked about wanting another baby for a while now and even considered gender selection. Tyler had a strong desire for a son, which he wasn’t afraid of voicing on the show. Catelynn suffered several miscarriages, one as recently as last fall.

The new baby, another daughter, will be the fourth for the couple. They’ve said they wanted one more child before Catelynn turned 30, and their wish has come true.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.