Catelynn Baltierra shares video of baby girl’s heartbeat, asks for name suggestions again

Catelynn Baltierra of Teen Mom OG shared videos of her baby girl’s heartbeat and asked fans for name suggestions as she prepares to welcome her fourth daughter with husband, Tyler Baltierra.

In a series of videos, Catelynn used a fetal doppler machine on her pregnant belly and shared the sound of her daughter’s heartbeat. She added the text, “Love this sound.”

In the next two videos, she shared more of the heartbeat audio with gifs that read “It’s a girl,” “Baby girl,” and “Girl mom.”

Catelynn asked fans for more baby name suggestions

In her last slide, she created a poll for her followers. She asked, “Sooo a Z name for baby girl or a R name?!”

Her fans seemed to be nearly split down the middle, with 48% voting for a Z name and 52% voting for an R name. Catelynn gave her fans a hint at the baby’s name earlier this month.

She shared a pic of baby pajamas and referred to her daughter as “baby Z.” Catelynn never revealed an actual name choice, although she shared pics of her sonogram with a caption that read, “Sooo I think we know her name!! It’s a girl!”

Catelynn and Tyler announced they were expecting their fourth daughter after suffering several devastating miscarriages. The latest pregnancy loss came at the end of last year.

The same day as the heartbeat videos, Catelynn shared another uplifting post for her followers.

She posted a pic of text from musical artist Sonya Teclai that simply read, “Support other women. It takes nothing away from you.”

Catelynn regularly supports other women

Catelynn has been a long-time supporter of other women. She denounced women bashing each other when she “applauded” a fan for speaking out against it earlier this month.

Catelynn recently shared another post aimed at support of another kind when she posted a pic about anxiety and isolation. The pregnant mom of three doesn’t shy away from publicizing her struggles with mental health.

She has attended in-patient treatment three times for her struggles with depression and childhood trauma.

Now that Catelynn and her husband Tyler are expecting another baby girl, Catelynn has already started booking postpartum appointments for her new microblading business. She recently got certified in eyebrow microblading after years of trying to decide on a career path.

Catelynn and Tyler are excited to welcome a fourth baby after several losses

Catelynn, who recently turned 29, is in her second trimester with this pregnancy after suffering a devastating miscarriage late last year. She and Tyler have been upfront about wanting another baby before turning 30 and they’ve been fortunate enough to make their dream come true.

The newest addition to the Baltierra family will join big sisters Nova and Vaeda later this year. Fans of the show are certainly looking forward to having another Teen Mom baby added to the mix.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.