Teen Mom OG: Catelynn Baltierra applauds fan who calls out mean girls for bashing her and other women

Catelynn Baltierra was featured in a trailer for the upcoming Teen Mom episode on MTV. In the clip, Catelynn discusses her desire to move forward with opening her own salon.

She recently received her certification in eyebrow microblading and revealed that she can now book her own clients, either in her own studio or in the studio where she was certified.

In the fall of 2020, Catelynn began the Fundamentals of Microblading Training course offered by Beauty Bar 424, a full-service beauty boutique.

Catelynn looked at several work spaces with a realtor, to no avail in the clip.

Fans were not so nice in the comments on Instagram

One fan came to Catelynn’s defense, posting, “Omg these comments are🤢 and the fact that it’s other women bashing and trashing this woman that is trying to do something for herself and her family. If she sits home she is lazy if she tries to work she is doing to much and needs to slow down, takes care of her mental health you shame her for leaving her husband and kids and say her husband deserves better smh i can see why she has her comment’s turned off for over a year now because you people are brutal and needs to do some serious soul searching to find out what makes you the kind of person who verbally abuses someone you DON’T KNOW about their life choices that don’t effect [sic] you.”

Catelynn replied to the comment with four hand-clapping emojis.

Many followers on the page commented in regards to Catelynn frequently changing career ideas/paths. In addition to eyebrow microblading, Catelynn has previously expressed interest in being a veterinary technician due to her love of animals but changed her mind after discovering how much school would be required.

She has also tried her hand at a baby food delivery service. She and her husband, Tyler own the children’s clothing line, Tierra Reign. Catelynn and Tyler have also authored a book, Conquering Chaos.

Unfortunately, the comments don’t come as much of a surprise

Fans frequently comment that Catelynn and Tyler are “lazy” and lack motivation, despite the opportunities they’ve been afforded thanks to the Teen Mom franchise.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Carly in 2009 and placed her for adoption, citing the reasons as their ages (they were only 16 years old at the time of Carly’s birth) and not being able to provide their child with a good life.

The couple later had another daughter, Nova in 2015 and married that same year. They welcomed their third daughter, Vaeda in 2019.

Cate and Ty recently revealed that they are expecting their fourth daughter together, due later this year. Catelynn recently suffered a miscarriage before becoming pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.