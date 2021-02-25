Teen Mom OG: Everything you need to know about Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s kids

Catelynn and Tyler share three daughters together and one more on the way. Pic credit: MTV

With the recent news that Catelynn and Tyler are expecting their fourth daughter, here is everything you need to know about the couple’s kids.

Catelynn and Tyler met when they were in middle school. The couple shot to fame when Catelynn got pregnant for the first time in 2009 as a teenager and film crews captured their story for 16 and Pregnant.

Carly

The couple placed their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, as featured on the MTV show, 16 and Pregnant. Carly’s birth name, Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis, was given to her by her adoptive parents.

Carly was featured on a few episodes of Teen Mom, showcasing Cate and Ty’s visits with her as part of their open adoption plan. As Carly got older, her legal parents didn’t feel comfortable having her on camera.

Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis were also featured on the show. They even attended Cate and Ty’s wedding and brought Carly.

Catelynn told E! News that they still keep in contact with Carly and her parents and receive updates about their daughter.

Novalee

Fast forward six years later — Cate and Ty welcomed their second daughter in 2015, Novalee Reign Baltierra, who goes by the nickname Nova. The couple had been together for over a decade when their second child was born.

Nova has been a steady presence on Teen Mom OG. The blonde, spirited six-year-old strongly resembles her dad, Tyler. The couple’s second daughter is often seen on the show playing with the family’s farm animals.

Vaeda

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed a third child, another daughter, named Vaeda Luma, whose middle name means “sunset.” The couple originally intended to name her Tezlee, but later had a change of heart.

Vaeda has been seen recently on Catelynn’s Instagram posts, celebrating her birthday, as well as watching the gender reveal for her little sister.

The couple has been vocal about wanting a fourth child, specifically a boy. Catelynn revealed that she had a miscarriage in late 2020.

The Baltierras announced this week that they are expecting a fourth child, three months after Catelynn’s miscarriage. And as luck would have it, the couple is expecting their fourth daughter.

Catelynn and Tyler have experienced a lot of trauma and loss in the 15 years they’ve been together. Between the two of them, they’ve endured childhood trauma, mental struggles, trips to treatment facilities for mental health, and postpartum depression.

It’s unsure how this pregnancy will affect them, as Catelynn seems to struggle with pregnancy-related issues.

Fans of the show are looking forward to following the family’s journey as they expand their family size from four to five.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.