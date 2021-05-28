Teen Mom OG fans commend Tyler Baltierra in mental health post

Fans of Teen Mom OG praised Tyler Baltierra in a mental health post. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom shared a video post in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month featuring Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra, and fans of the show praised Tyler for being an “amazing husband” to his wife.

In the flashback video clip, Catelynn sat down to talk to Tyler about how she felt that she was letting people around her down because of her anxiety.

Tyler was super supportive, as always, and told Catelynn that she didn’t ever need to feel as though she was letting anybody down because of her mental health struggles.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Tyler was super sweet and supportive in the video clip

When Catelynn revealed that she was even having trouble getting motivated to get up, shower and put on makeup every day, Tyler said that he wanted to make sure he was doing what he was “supposed to be doing.”

The scene got super emotional when Catelynn admitted that she felt Tyler should divorce her because she was choosing to go back to treatment for her mental health struggles.

Tyler sweetly knelt next to Catelynn and held her hand as he let her talk through her feelings, then he promised her that he was “never going anywhere.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Fans of the show were impressed with Tyler’s support of Catelynn over the years

Teen Mom OG fans commended Tyler for how supportive he has been of Catelynn during her struggles with mental health.

“Tyler is the s**t” one fan wrote in the comments along with three clapping emojis and three praise hands emojis.

Another fan replied, “he is strong, devoted and definitely an amazing husband to her!! She is lucky to have a support system like that.”

Fans of the show commended Tyler for how he has treated Catelynn. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

Another fan of the show commented on the video, “Tyler is such an amazing husband[.]”

Teen Mom fans praised Tyler. Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

More fans had nice things to say about Tyler

“I absolutely love and admire Tyler as her husband (as a person in general) but man,” another fan of the show commented.

“like them or the show or not, from the beginning of the show they have grown so much. and it’s such a great thing to see how much they have,” said one more fan.

Tyler and Catelynn have been open about their mental health struggles

Catelynn and Tyler have always been open about their mental health struggles and as an example, Catelynn shared a message earlier this year about her struggle with anxiety.

Although the couple mostly receives positive feedback from fans about their unwavering support for each other, there are always trolls who degrade them.

Catelynn shared her appreciation for Tyler last month with a TikTok post even though she usually uses the platform to showcase her microblading work.

The couple is expecting their fourth daughter, due later this year, who will join Nova and Vaeda, as well as big sister Carly, who was placed for adoption when Tyler and Catelynn were just teenagers.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.