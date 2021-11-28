Teen Mom OG fans bash Amber Portwood for being ‘spiteful’ towards daughter Leah over pic with nephews

Amber Portwood shared a pic with her nephews and Teen Mom OG fans felt she was shading her daughter Leah. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG fans felt that Amber Portwood was being “spiteful” towards her daughter Leah when she shared a pic of herself with her nephews.

Amber Portwood has a fractured relationship with her 13-year-old daughter, Leah Shirley.

Due to a history of drug abuse and violent behavior, Amber lost custody of Leah and has been absent for most of her life.

This season on Teen Mom OG, viewers have watched Amber unsuccessfully attempt to reconcile her relationship with Leah.

Leah did not react to Amber’s offers the way she hoped, and it seemed as though Amber projected the blame onto Leah.

Amber Portwood surprises Teen Mom OG fans in pic with her nephews

Given the status of Amber and Leah’s broken relationship, a pic that Amber recently shared riled some Teen Mom OG fans.

One Teen Mom OG fan took to Reddit to share a screenshot of Amber’s pic in a thread called, “I wonder how Leah feels seeing this.”

In the pic, which Amber shared to her Instagram Stories on Thanksgiving Day, the Teen Mom OG star posed, sandwiched between her two nephews.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“The love me and my nephews have is like we never parted 🙏❤,” Amber captioned her pic.

“Wish I could show more of the fam but hey need some anonymity,” Amber continued before wishing her fans a Happy Thanksgiving and sending them some love.

Teen Mom OG viewers felt that Amber was trying to make Leah jealous with the post, given Leah’s reluctance to go along with her mom’s demands.

Teen Mom OG viewers bash Amber Portwood, accuse her of being ‘spiteful’ towards daughter Leah

“She is so immature and spiteful to her own child,” commented one Teen Mom OG viewer. “Poor Leah. Amber is just pathetic.”

Another wrote, “Sad thing is we know Amber is doing this to make her daughter jealous. So pathetic.”

Pic credit: u/Remote-Ball-3724/Reddit

“Bet she posted this hoping to bother Leah,” read another comment that echoed the sentiment that Amber aimed at making Leah jealous with her pic.

One Teen Mom OG follower compared Amber’s post to someone who tries to get back at an ex. They commented, “This reads like a scorned ex lover trying to make the guy who dumped them ‘jealous’ by taking photos with new guys.. wow.”

This isn’t the first time Amber has come under fire for her treatment of Leah lately.

Amber’s critics recently called out the Teen Mom OG veteran for making Leah’s birthday about herself in a post she shared on Instagram.

These days, Amber has been focusing on promoting her new brand, PortwoodAF, as well as her book, So, You’re Crazy Too? on social media, which has already stirred up some controversy.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.