Co-author of Amber Portwood’s new book denies Teen Mom OG star used machete against Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood’s co-author of her new book claims she didn’t attack Andrew Glennon with a machete in 2019. Pic credit: MTV and @andrew.glennon/Instagram

The co-author of Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s recently published book claimed that she never had a machete when she attacked Andrew Glennon in 2019.

Amber was arrested on three counts in 2019 including two felonies and one misdemeanor after she reportedly attacked her ex and baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, with a machete.

At the time of the incident, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup obtained the Affidavit for Probable Cause from an insider within the courts that listed the details of that eventful evening, which you can read here.

Amber recently announced that her new book, So, You’re Crazy Too? is now available for pre-order and she promised her fans it lets “alll the skeletons out of the closet.”

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s co-author claims ‘there was no machete’ in 2019 domestic violence arrest

Now, Amber’s co-author, Thea De Sousa, has claimed that there was no machete used on the night she allegedly attacked Andrew Glennon, only a shoe.

In a post shared by Teen Mom Shaderoom on Instagram, Amber’s co-author responded to a critic who claimed Amber is “an abuser.”

Teen Mom Shaderoom shared screenshots from De Sousa’s Instagram account of a post in which she promoted Amber’s new book.

De Sousa responded to a comment from someone who called her out for working with a convicted abuser, and that’s when Amber’s co-author came to her defense, claiming that Amber has been thrown under the bus for something she didn’t do.

“There was no machete,” De Sousa told her doubter. “It was a flip flop on a door after he got home at 230 am w her two year old son.”

De Sousa went on to claim that Amber is one of the “most misunderstood celebrities out there” and said that after getting to know Amber over the past year, she believes her side of the story.

Affidavit for Probable Cause says Amber Portwood used machete against Andrew Glennon

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup showed up in the comments on Teen Mom Shaderoom’s post and denounced what De Sousa had to say.

“Hmm…interesting….I broke that story about there being a machete,” The Ashley commented. “I obtained the full Affidavit for Probable Cause which absolutely mentioned Amber coming toward Andrew (who was holding the baby) with a machete.”

“Perhaps this co-author failed to read the Affidavit for Probable Cause?” The Ashley continued, before sharing a link to their original article from 2019.

The Ashley’s Reality Roundup refuted Amber Portwood’s co-author’s claims. Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

Amid the drama over details from her new book, Amber has come under fire for her parenting skills, or lack thereof, according to Teen Mom OG viewers.

Amber’s daughter Leah recently turned 13 years old and Teen Mom OG fans felt that Amber made Leah’s birthday post about herself rather than her daughter’s milestone birthday.

And despite her ongoing custody battle with Andrew over their son James, Amber had to convince her fans that she “always” sees her son during a recent Instagram Live.

As far as Amber using a machete is concerned, the only ones who truly know what happened are Amber and Andrew. However, they have different stories, so we may never know what really went down that night.

