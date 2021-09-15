Teen Mom OG fans discuss whether Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah should be forced into therapy

Should Amber Portwood’s daughter Leah be forced to attend therapy with her? Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood suggested that her baby daddy Gary Shirley should push their daughter, Leah, to attend therapy with her, and Teen Mom OG fans reacted.

During the second episode of Season 9B, Teen Mom OG viewers watched Amber continue to struggle with her estranged relationship with her daughter, Leah, 12.

Amber lost custody of Leah after she got arrested multiple times — first for domestic violence, then again for drug possession — but was awarded visits with her daughter.

Leah, now a preteen, realized that her mother’s actions have deeply affected her and prefers not to have contact with Amber.

Now, Amber is feeling the repercussions of her actions and her absence in Leah’s life but wants to rebuild a relationship with her daughter.

Teen Mom OG fans react to Amber Portwood forcing therapy on Leah

During this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber suggested that Leah’s dad, Gary Shirley, arrange for Amber and Leah to attend therapy together.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Teen Mom OG fans took to social media after the episode and reacted to Amber’s suggestion.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a post talking about the episode and asked Teen Mom OG fans, “Should #GaryShirley force Leah into therapy to help #AmberPortwood? Would it be beneficial to Leah in the long run?”

Is Leah old enough to make her own decisions about therapy?

Teen Mom OG fans spoke up and most of them agreed that Leah shouldn’t be forced to attend therapy if she doesn’t want to.

“Nope. Let Leah decide,” wrote one Teen Mom OG fan. “She’s old enough and knows what’s going on.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Another fan of Teen Mom OG agreed and commented, “Nah. She needs to show she’s making effort first. She’s the mom; this is on her and her alone.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“Nope. Whatever Leah wants is what should happen. Kids don’t want to just cut parents out of their lives for no reason,” wrote another commenter.

One fan of Teen Mom OG was concerned that Amber gets away with too much without anyone intervening.

Their comment read, “Nobody ever holds her accountable! Accountability starts with you own ya ish and then try to build from there. But every season like you never do anything wrong like no ma’am.”

Amber also shares a son, James, 3, with her ex Andrew Glennon. Amber also lost custody of James after she was charged with domestic battery after she allegedly chased Andrew with a machete while he held their son.

When Andrew shared a message on Instagram that seemed to imply that Amber hit James, she responded by filing for full custody of James, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Obviously Amber has a lot of work still ahead of her if she wants to repair her relationship with Leah. Only time will tell if their mother-daughter relationship can ever be reconciled.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.