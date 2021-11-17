Teen Mom OG: Amber Portwood teases upcoming book titled So You’re Crazy Too?

Amber Portwood just teased her upcoming book. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood has certainly been keeping herself busy these days. After releasing her clothing brand a few days ago, Amber’s upcoming book So You’re Crazy Too? is set for release in a few months.

The mom of two shared the book cover with her social media followers a few minutes ago and urged them to preorder the publication. She also teased that she let “all her skeletons out the closet” in the publication which is co-written by Thea De Sousa.

Amber Portwood teases upcoming book

The Teen Mom OG cast member is looking forward to her latest venture and she just shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers. It’s certainly a positive move for Amber who has been focusing on business moves recently and trying to ignore the drama constantly surrounding her.

She’s been using creative outlets to express herself and last week, we got a look at the items from her clothing line Portwood AF.

The MTV star was also busy working on a new book which is set for release next year.

“After 12 years on reality TV you thought you’d shared it all-but this book truly lets alll the skeletons out of the closet 🚪☠️ and the warning label in the front was well-earned,” wrote Amber in her Instagram post.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Amber Portwood’s book delves into her mental health

The Teen Mom OG did share many details about what her book entails but she urged her supporters to pre-order the copies on Amazon and we found out more details about the publication.

Amber’s book, So You’re Crazy Too is published by Post Hill Press and will be released on February 22, 2022. The hardcover book is almost 200 pages and costs $21. It’s unclear if other formats will be made available later on.

According to the information on Amazon, the book will give “An in-depth look into Teen Mom star, Amber Portwood’s long history dealing with several severe mental illnesses, and how she survived almost insurmountable odds and unbearable public scrutiny to become the strong, self-assured woman she is today.”

As for the skeletons in her closet that Amber teased in her Instagram post, we will all just have to wait for the big reveal.

After being on the Teen Mom franchise for well over a decade — and living most of her life in the public eye — it’s hard to imagine that there’s anything we don’t know about the 31-year-old. However, we’ll find out soon enough.

Amber’s book chronicles her “journey with painstaking specificity, as she takes the reader through her harrowing battle with mental illness, and her story serves as a triumphant tale of rebirth as Amber finally conquers her demons and begins her road to a healthy and happy life.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.