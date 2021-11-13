Teen Mom OG fans bash Amber Portwood for focusing on herself in birthday wish to daughter Leah

Amber Portwood garnered criticism for her birthday post for her daughter Leah Shirley. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG viewers weren’t impressed with Amber Portwood’s birthday message for her daughter, Leah Shirley.

Amber has faced harsh criticism for her absence in Leah’s life over the last 13 years.

Because of her felony arrests for domestic violence and Class D felony of possession of a controlled substance, Amber lost custody of Leah. Her baby daddy, Gary Shirley, was granted full custody of their daughter.

Teen Mom OG viewers feel as though they’ve watched the kids on the show growing up in front of their eyes.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood wishes daughter Leah happy 13th birthday

Recently, Amber’s daughter Leah celebrated her 13th birthday, and Amber took to her Instagram page to commemorate Leah becoming a teenager.

Amber shared a throwback pic of herself with Leah, both of them wearing tiaras, as Leah kissed Amber on the cheek, and Amber opened her eyes widely for the camera.

“My favorite picture of me and my beautiful girl! Now you are a smart and loving teenager and I’m so lucky to still have you in my life!” Amber captioned her post.

“I will always love you within every part of my soul! So much love and positive light to Leah my big girl now!🙏 Happy Birthday beautiful angel 😇 🤗💕” Amber added.

Teen Mom OG fans took to Reddit, where a fellow fan created a post titled “Leah is officially a teenager! Happy birthday, Leah.”

The Redditor included a screenshot of both Amber’s Instagram pic and Leah’s stepmom Kristina Shirley’s birthday post.

Teen Mom OG viewers bash Amber’s post, say she focused on herself

Several of the Teen Mom OG fans showed up in the comments to bash Amber’s post after they did some reading between the lines. They noticed that Kristina, Leah’s stepmom, also shared a birthday post, and they felt it was more appropriate than Amber’s.

One Redditor thought that Amber made Leah’s birthday post all about herself. They wrote, “Notice how ambers comment is all about her, not Leah.”

“Thank you! Even the picture amber used is all about her,” commented another Redditor who agreed.

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Another commenter felt that Kristina had the right idea to focus on Leah for her special day rather than herself.

They wrote, “Just this simple social media post shows the difference between Kristina and Amber as mothers. Kristinas focus is on Leah, ambers post is all memememememe look at this pic of me and Leah.”

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Another commenter mocked Amber and wrote what they thought Amber was thinking in the pic.

“this pic of me and Leah where I’m the only one looking at the camera but she’s kissing me so look she loves me I swear! I’m a damn good mom!”

Amber also received criticism from a Teen Mom OG fan who felt that she needed to get up to speed with talking to her teenager.

“”My big girl now” even sounds like something more appropriate for a toddler than a teen. I can only think of the pullups commercial jingle,” they expressed.

Recently on Teen Mom OG viewers cringed as they watched Amber’s awkward dinner at Gary’s house.

Gary invited Amber to visit Leah, but she spent most of her visit talking about how great it’s been living alone or ignoring Leah.

It hasn’t been an easy task, but Gary and Kristina have been doing their best to make sure Leah’s emotional needs are met regarding her strained relationship with her mom, Amber.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.