Teen Mom OG spoiler: Amber Portwood says of daughter Leah, ‘All I can do is say sorry and try to move forward’

Amber Portwood struggles with having a relationship with her daughter, Leah Shirley. Pic credit: MTV

During the latest episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood decides that her only option left in her relationship with her daughter Leah Shirley is to “say sorry and try to move forward.”

Amber Portwood has struggled to form a relationship with her 12-year-old daughter Leah since she lost primary custody of her in 2011.

Amber was arrested for domestic battery after she physically attacked Leah’s father, Gary Shirley, as viewers painfully watched the incident unfold on Teen Mom OG.

Amber has since dated several other men after Gary and welcomed a second child, son James, 3, with ex Andrew Glennon in 2018, of whom she also lost custody due to domestic violence.

Fast forward several years and Amber is still struggling to hold a relationship with her daughter Leah, who has felt neglected by her absent mother.

Amber Portwood talks with Teen Mom OG producer about relationship with daughter Leah

In a preview for tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber feels as though she’s at the end of her rope when it comes to her options to repair her mother-daughter relationship with Leah.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

One of MTV’s producers sat down to talk with Amber in her kitchen about what was going on between her and Leah and if they’ve made any progress in their relationship.

Teen Mom shared the clip on their official Instagram Feed.

“It’s been a while since Leah and I have spoken. I’m giving her space, but I think it’s time to try something new,” Amber confessed.

When the producer asked Amber the last time she had spoken with Leah, the MTV star admitted it had been a couple of months.

Amber said that she wanted to have a “great co-parenting family” that includes Leah’s dad Gary Shirley and his wife (and Leah’s stepmom) Kristina Shirley.

Teen Mom OG viewers know that Amber doesn’t exactly have a great co-parenting relationship with Gary and especially not with Kristina.

Last season’s Teen Mom OG reunion segment with Amber and Gary ended with Amber walking off set after telling her baby daddy that his wife Krsitina was “absolutely horrible.”

And who could forget when Amber went on an Instagram rant calling Kristina a “w***e” and a “homewrecker”?

Amber Portwood says Leah ‘turned’ on her, will ‘say sorry and try to move forward’

Amber continued to tell the MTV producer in the clip that things became “weird” between herself, Gary, and Kristina and claimed that Leah began “turning” on her.

When the producer asked Amber if she was ready to throw in the towel when it comes to getting custody of Leah, Amber shot down the notion and implied that Gary and Kristina were putting things in Leah’s head.

“No, Leah’s my daughter. This is not her. She does not ignore me like this,” Amber told the producer.

Amber explained that she feels as though there is “never enough” effort on her part, even if she were to admit to every wrongdoing.

“All I can say is sorry and try to move forward,” Amber admitted. “I can’t sit here and have her think things that aren’t true,” she added.

Amber revealed that she was going to record an apologetic message to send to Leah and hope that Gary and Kristina let her read it.

Given her history of domestic abuse, jail time, and struggles with drug addiction, Amber surely has a lot to overcome still if she wants to earn more time with Leah.

Tune in tonight for an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG to find out if Amber’s message is received by Leah.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.