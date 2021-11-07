Teen Mom OG fans bash Amber Portwood’s ‘tone deaf’ clothing line for seemingly promoting domestic violence

Amber Portwood’s new line of clothing has Teen Mom OG fans accusing her of promoting domestic violence. Pic credit: MTV

Amber Portwood’s new line of clothing is rubbing Teen Mom OG fans the wrong way and they feel that it’s promoting domestic violence.

Amber first teased her fans about dropping her new clothing line last week when she began hinting at a “special announcement” on her Instagram page.

Teen Mom OG’s Amber Portwood drops PortwoodAF merch

On Friday, November 5, Amber shared a post with the caption, “Hello Beautiful Souls! Today is the day! 💕✨🛍”

“I am so excited and proud to share #PORTWOODAF with you all , and so happy to share a piece of me with you 😍☺️ Shop the link in my bio loves!”

Amber included a pic that showed the Teen Mom OG star sporting a black hoodie from her new clothing line that read PortwoodAF in white letters.

PortwoodAF is the name of Amber’s new “amazing project” which offers buyers five options: t-shirts that read Fighter for Life, hoodies with the logo “I’m going to Portwood your a**,” PortwoodAF logo hoodies, v-neck tees that say Unfollow Me, and Zen AF coffee mugs.

The line is in stark contrast to her former online clothing boutique, Forever Haute, which she teased she was relaunching last season on Teen Mom OG. Obviously, that idea never came to fruition.

Teen Mom Tea shared two screenshots from Amber’s website, PortwoodAF.com, to their Instagram Feed and Teen Mom OG viewers had plenty to say in the comments section.

Given the nature of the phrases Amber is promoting, many Teen Mom OG viewers felt that Amber’s line of merchandise is “tone deaf” due to her history of domestic violence.

Teen Mom OG fans bash Amber Portwood’s ‘tone deaf’ clothing line

“Are the profits going to domestic violence shelters or to help single parents who have custody of their kids? Heck even to Gary?” asked one Teen Mom OG viewer. “Cause then the answer is NO!!! AF”

One commenter mentioned that Amber is currently in the midst of a child custody case involving her son James and her message doesn’t exactly help her case.

Teen Mom Tea shared pics from Amber’s new line and Teen Mom OG viewers felt it was “tone deaf.” Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

“A little tone deaf given her criminal/civil proceedings. I’d be pissed if I was her lawyer lol,” they wrote.

While most comments were made in jest, one Teen Mom OG viewer took the matter seriously and wrote, “SERIOUS NOTE: ‘l’m going to Portwood your a**’.. What exactly is she talking about… Violence??? If so, She know she definitely need to stay away from that side of the fence.”

Another Teen Mom OG viewer mocked Amber’s incident in which she wielded a machete at her baby daddy, Andrew Glennon, while he held their son James.

“She should’ve given that ‘fighter for life’ T-shirt a second thought 😂,” their comment read.

Amber was arrested for domestic battery stemming from the machete attack and in turn, lost custody of James.

Recently, Andrew Glennon implied that Amber “hit” James, sparking her to file for custody of their son. Andrew came back and accused Amber of using meth and being addicted to drugs while pregnant with James.

Amber denied the allegations and told her fans she’s “staying in positive energy” amid the legal drama.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.