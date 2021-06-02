Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry reveals her marital status and what her love language is

Kail Lowry opened up about her marital status, her love language, an update on her home build, and youngest son Creed’s tongue issue Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 veteran Kail Lowry opened up to her fans about several topics, including her love language, and whether or not she is married.

Kail took to her Instagram account to answer some fan questions, Q&A style, before the newest episode of Teen Mom 2 aired on Tuesday night.

One of the first questions her fans had for her was, “Did Creed get his tongue tie fixed?”

“Nope 😬” was Kail’s answer, along with an adorable closeup photo of baby Creed with his mouth open, drooling as he reached for the camera.

Kail addressed Creed being tongue tied earlier this year on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Kail revealed her love language

The next fan question read, “What is your love language?”

“Acts of service,” was Kail’s reply. She included a selfie of herself in the car, and her kayaks could be seen through the sunroof on the roof of her car.

In the next slide, Kail used a picture to answer the question.

The question read, “Which kid keeps you on your toes the most?”

She included a photo of her son, Lux, wearing pajama pants and no shirt, while jumping on a bed with his long hair down.

“Just a question: how long before your house is finished? btwwwilyyy 💕” was the next question for Kail.

It looks like Kail’s home build is delayed

Kail explained, “Was supposed to be Oct/Nov but we just hit about a 6 week delay due to my ignorance with measurements 😬”

Kail recently shared in another Instagram Q&A that she measured incorrectly for some of the rooms of her new house.

In her answer, Kail included a picture of herself standing inside the structure of her home, where cinderblocks were stacked around her.

Another fan was curious about Kail’s new house, and asked her, “Can you create an Instagram for your new house?!”

The Teen Mom 2 star answered, “I don’t have it in me to keep up with another IG but I will post more of it on here when we get restarted!”

Kail included another photo of the construction at her new home, showing the foundation.

Kail was put on blast by some fans last month when she shared a picture of her four boys at the home site. Trolls called her out for moving too many times, saying that moving into so many new houses had lost its novelty.

Kail addressed rumors that she was married

“[Are] you married? that tiktok confused me,” asked one curious follower.

Kail’s reply was, “It was supposed to be a joke… like married to Vee LOL,” referring to her Baby Mamas No Drama co-host, Vee Rivera, who is married to Kail’s first baby daddy, Jo Rivera.

The 29-year-old mom of four recently recorded a TikTok video with Vee, where they had to run towards their answer on the screen. When Kail ran towards “single,” Vee jokingly pulled her back toward “married.”

Kail recently answered a fan about her relationship with Vee and Jo when it comes to disagreements. She revealed that Vee only gets involved if she and Jo need a third party.

One of Kail’s fans wanted to know, “Is Lux still in diapers?”

“He’s 3. I put a pull-up on him for bed,” was Kail’s answer, along with a picture of Lux climbing on a couch pillow fort.

There was another question from a fan regarding Creed’s tied tongue. They asked, “Why didn’t you do [Creed’s] tongue no hate about it here just information? Very curious[.]”

Kail’s reply said, “Midwife & pediatrician said tongue tied. ENT said no tongue tie. So 🤷🏼‍♀️” with another closeup pic of Creed, sticking his tongue out for the camera while holding himself up on the sofa.

On this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kail made headlines when she had Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy Devoin Austin on her podcast, Coffee Convos.

Kail and Briana have a rocky past, but it seems they may have made a truce after Kail congratulated Briana on her recent engagement.

