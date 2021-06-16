Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus opens up about her dream wedding and why she may hire a lawyer

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 answered fan questions. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 cleared the air for her followers on everything from her baby daddies, why she may hire a lawyer, her upcoming wedding, and joining the cast of the show.

Briana has made headlines lately for her involvement in the Teen Mom 2 feud that began last week.

During the end of last week’s episode, Briana took to Instagram to make allegations about her castmate, Kail Lowry.

Briana claimed that Kail was “cut” from the show after she didn’t appear in last week’s episode. She blamed Kail for refusing to film certain events in her life, particularly a domestic dispute with her baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Kail explained her own version of the story, explaining that she was aware she wouldn’t be appearing in last week’s episode.

Briana also accused Kail of “breaking and entering” into her baby daddy Chris Lopez’ house. Kail denied breaking and entering, but was arrested last fall after allegedly punching Chris several times after he cut their son Lux’s hair.

Briana took some time to answer fan questions in a Q&A

In her Instagram stories, Briana answered some questions from her followers, on a variety of topics.

One topic always present in Briana’s storyline involves her baby daddies, Devoin Austin and Luis Hernandez. Briana shares daughter Nova, 9, with Devoin, and daughter Stella, 3, with Luis.

Briana has accused both of her baby daddies of not spending enough time with their daughters, nor contributing enough financially.

Early this season on Teen Mom 2, Briana slammed Devoin after he forgot to pick up Nova from gymnastics. However, she was late to pick up Nova from school and got called out by fans for it.

Briana talked about Devoin and Luis. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana opened up about her relationships with Devoin and Luis

One fan asked Briana, “How [are] the relationships with the bds[?]”

“Don’t really talk to neither one of them,” Briana answered. “They do what they want and I do what I gotta do.”

When it comes to one baby daddy in particular, Luis, Briana hasn’t had much luck. Luis has continually made broken promises to see their daughter, Stella, only to repeatedly no-show her.

This week on Teen Mom 2, Briana discussed getting a lawyer to help settle her issues with Luis. She was concerned that it might affect Stella, regardless of Luis’ involvement, or lack thereof, in her life.

A follower of Briana asked her, “Why [don’t] you just hire a lawyer for [Luis]? Get what you deserve for little Stella[.]”

Briana revealed what size wedding she wants and talked about joining Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana didn’t deny nor confirm that she hired a lawyer yet, but asked her fans to watch Teen Mom 2 to find out.

“Keep watching teen mom 2 and you’ll see what I end up doing,” Briana answered.

Briana revealed what size wedding she wants

“Small wedding or big wedding?” another fan asked Briana.

“Very small, maybe even elope, I don’t like big weddings,” Briana answered. “And no I’m not getting married [right now],” she continued.

Briana, who recently got engaged to fiance Javi Gonzalez, sparked rumors the two had split when she was seen without her ring. She later explained that she was having it resized and called out haters who questioned her relationship.

With all of the drama from the Teen Mom 2 feud, fans are wondering if Briana might be regretting joining the cast of the show.

“Do you have any regrets joining [Teen Mom?]” was another fan’s question.

Despite all the drama surrounding the show, Briana admitted that overall, she has no regrets.

“Definitely have my moments but for the most part… no,” Briana replied.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.