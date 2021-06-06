Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus reveals how many times Luis Hernandez’s family has reached out to Stella

Briana DeJesus knows the exact number of times baby daddy Luis’ family has attempted to contact Stella since she was born. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 hasn’t had the best of luck with her baby daddy, Luis Hernandez, spending time with their daughter, Stella.

Now, Briana is revealing how involved her baby daddy’s family has been in Stella’s life.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 know that Luis has been largely absent in his three-year-old daughter’s life, as evidenced on the show.

Luis’ absence has caused Briana to feel “guilty” that her youngest daughter doesn’t have both parents in her life.

A curious fan asked about Luis’ parents and family’s involvement in Stella’s life

In the comments of a tweet over the weekend, Briana disclosed exactly how many times Luis’ family has reached out to see Stella since she was born.

Briana shared a tweet about going to Starbucks over the weekend and one of her followers asked an unrelated question about Luis.

Briana revealed that Luis’ family has only reached out three times since Stella was born. Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Bri’s tweet read, “Being able to get up and go to Starbucks whenever I feel” like it really makes being an adult not soooooo bad 😂”

In the comments, one of Bri’s followers asked the MTV personality, “Does Luis’s parents or family ever want to have anything to do with Stella?”

The mom of two answered, “They only reached out 3 times since she was born.”

Briana and Luis had a short whirlwind romance that ended with Briana pregnant

When she found out she was pregnant, Briana wasn’t sure she wanted to keep the baby since she and Luis had only been dating for a month after meeting at a club.

Briana said during an episode of Teen Mom 2 at the time, “When I first found out, I was like, ‘Well, we don’t really know each other, maybe it’s best if I get an abortion.'”

The MTV star decided to keep the baby with the hopes that she and Luis would make it work for the sake of their daughter.

Luis’ true colors began to show early on, though, and Briana found herself dumping Luis when she discovered that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with Stella.

Briana confronted Luis about the cheating scandal, and though he seemed remorseful, Briana still broke it off

During the confrontation, Briana told him, “My thing is, I don’t want to be with you Luis.”

Trying not to cry, she continued, “I made my mind up already. So if I don’t want to be with you, that means we have to co-parent.”

But Luis wasn’t interested in co-parenting because he wanted to raise Stella together with Briana. However, Briana was feeling jaded after her experience with co-parenting with her first baby daddy, Devoin Austin, with whom she shares daughter, Nova, 9.

Briana is focused on the next chapter of her life with fiance Javi

Briana has moved on and now has a new man in her life, fiance Javi Gonzalez, a Florida-based tattoo artist, who recently gave Briana a full sleeve tattoo on her arm.

The 27-year-old MTV star said she might be ready for more kids now that she’s found a new man. When a fan asked if she was ready for a boy, Briana told her followers, “Maybe 👀”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.