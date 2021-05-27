Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says she might be ready for more kids with fiance Javi

Briana DeJesus hinted that she wants a son with fiance Javi Gonzalez. Pic credit: MTV and @javi_tattooz/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus answered fan questions about her recent engagement to fiance Javi Gonzalez, and revealed that she may be ready for babies with him.

Briana told her followers she would answer five questions in her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the same day her fiance Javi made his MTV debut.

The Q&A was aimed at Briana’s fiance

The first question from a fan read, “How do you deal with all the negative comments from strangers? I get sad for you[.]”

Briana replied, “I’ve built a wall inside of me. I’m human with feelings but for the most part I don’t let it get to me… nobody really knows me.”

The second question aimed at Briana was, “How will living situations be now that you’re engaged and just bought a house[?]”

Briana answered a Q&A about Javi. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

“This is the most asked question. LOL,” replied Briana, “My original plan is still the same plan. Paid this home off for my momma and sister. Moving out soon to a new home ❤”

When a fan asked if Briana wanted more kids, she gave a cryptic answer

“Are u ready for more kids ? Like a boy,” asked the next fan.

“Maybe 👀” was Briana’s response.

Briana talked about her living situation and why she said yes. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

The next question from a fan had to do with why she said yes to her fiance

“What were 3 big reasons that saying yes to Javi’s proposal easy? Congratulations btw 🤍”

Briana answered, “The way he loves me And The way he loves my girls[.]”

Briana’s mom is on board

The fifth and final question from a fan mentioned Briana’s mom, Roxanne. They asked, “Was your mom happy about your engagement?”

“She gave him her blessing (:” was Briana’s response.

Briana revealed that her mom, Roxanne, gave her blessing for the engagement. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

Briana’s Q&A comes on the heels of her engagement, which she announced on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Briana shared a montage of pics and videos of herself, Javi, and their kids. The announcement ended with a pic of the ring on her left ring finger with the words “I said yes.”

Briana and Javi have made headlines this week

The night after Briana announced her engagement, Javi appeared on MTV for the first time. Javi, a Florida-based tattoo artist, was doing some work on Briana’s arm, starting a full sleeve tattoo which she showcased on Instagram earlier this month.

Briana took to Instagram this week when she threw some shade at her ex, Devoin Austin, for wanting his girlfriend to be filmed the same as Briana’s fiance is filmed and claimed that Teen Mom 2 is scripted.

Briana has yet to announce any details about her upcoming nuptials, but her fans will surely be waiting to hear any wedding news.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.