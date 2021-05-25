Teen Mom 2: Fans react to Briana DeJesus’ engagement

Teen Mom 2 fans reacted to Briana DeJesus’ news that she’s engaged. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus announced her engagement to boyfriend Javi Gonzalez on Monday afternoon, and now Teen Mom 2 fans are speaking out about the news.

This week, Briana took to TikTok to tell her followers that she got engaged, with a montage of pics and videos and a sparkler on her left ring finger.

The 27-year-old then took to other social media platforms, Instagram and Twitter, to spread the news.

Briana and Javi Gonzalez, not to be confused with Javi Marroquin, an ex she shares with Kail Lowry, have been dating since September 2020.

Javi is a Florida-based tattoo artist with two children of his own and he recently tattooed a full sleeve on Briana.

Briana hasn’t had much luck with her baby daddies, so fans of the show aren’t convinced this relationship will last

Teen Mom fan page Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared Briana’s post and their followers commented.

“I give it 6 months,” one fan commented.

One fan of the show joked about Briana’s living situation, writing, “Damn feel sorry for him. He’s marrying Brianna the momma and the sister…Cuz you know they’ll run him out before their grown selfs ever move out.” Briana lives with her mom, Roxanne, sister Brittany and daughters Nova and Stella.”

Another fan simply wrote, “Oh geez.”

Another fan brought up Briana’s living situation when they commented, “So is he moving in with her and her sister and mom or are they getting a new place together…? Anyone else wondering, or just me??”

One fan insinuated that Briana used her engagement as a way to stay on the show: “Next seasons storyline SECURED[.]”

“baby daddy #3,” commented another fan, assuming Javi will make Briana a mom of three.

Although Javi prefers to stay behind the camera, fans of the show will meet him soon

The MTV personality admitted that her fiance is shy around the cameras, so she does her best to keep him out of the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Briana teased fans when she said Javi would be making a “little grand entrance” on this season of Teen Mom 2, and judging by a new preview of tonight’s episode, it looks like she was right.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.