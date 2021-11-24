Survivor TV schedule: Few episodes left to decide Survivor 41 winner

Heather and Danny made it all the way to the final eight on Survivor 41. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor TV schedule is running out of episodes for Fall 2021.

We are down to the final eight castaways after the last episode of Survivor 41 featured two Tribal Councils and a lot of drama.

Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda were taken out in very dramatic votes, sending them both to the jury to await the time they would get to vote on the Survivor 41 winner.

After that episode, Naseer and Evvie answered questions from Survivor fans, and videos of that were posted online.

And following that last episode, we are also less than a month from the Survivor Fall 2021 season finale.

Remaining Survivor TV schedule for Season 41

Below is the breakdown for when the final four episodes of Survivor 41 will air on CBS.

Episode 10: Wednesday, November 24

Episode 11: Wednesday, December 1

Episode 12: Wednesday, December 8

Episode 13: Wednesday, December 15 (three-hour season finale)

The final eight Survivor 41 cast members competing for $1 million

There are only eight people left on the Survivor 41 season, showing how close we are to the end of the Fall 2021 episodes. Below is the list of the final eight Survivor 41 cast members, giving viewers a lot of different options to root for as the season winds down.

Liana Wallace

Danny McCray

Ricard Foye

Shantel Smith

Erika Casupanan

Xander Hastings

Heather Aldret

DeShawn Radden

Survivor 42 on the way to CBS this spring

Even though we are nearly at the end of the run of episodes for Survivor 41, it’s exciting to know that there is another season waiting to debut this spring.

The Survivor 42 cast has already filmed its season, which took place right after the last season finished filming in Fiji. Now, it’s just a matter of Survivor fans waiting until the Spring 2022 season arrives in March.

One of the reasons the next season won’t begin during the winter months is that Celebrity Big Brother is returning to CBS. A new group of celebrities will be playing the game during Winter 2022, giving television viewers something to watch other than the 2022 Winter Olympics.

No matter what the future holds, though, make sure to tune in for the final few episodes of Survivor 41 to find out who gets named the latest Sole Survivor.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.