Survivor cast: Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda answer fan questions

Evelyn ‘Evvie’ Jagoda was voted off of the Survivor 41 cast. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor 41 cast members Naseer Muttalif and Evvie Jagoda had to say goodbye during the last episode of the show as two Tribal Councils took place.

After Naseer and Evvie were shown being eliminated from the game, they answered some questions from Survivor fans. This has become a new thing for the show to do, and it allows people to learn more about the people who have played the game.

Previously, we got to see Sydney Segal answer questions from fans and she was not pleased about getting voted out. She also had a lot of opinions to share about a season that she felt had too many advantages and twists going on.

Videos of the two former castaways (Naseer and Evvie) answering fan questions have now been shared on social media and it gives fans a unique look at each former player.

Within the Survivor 41 cast, Naseer was the ninth person voted out and the second member of the jury, while Evvie was the tenth person voted out and the third member of the jury. Both cast members will be seen on upcoming episodes as members of the jury who get to vote on the Survivor 2021 winner.

Naseer Muttalif answers questions from Survivor fans

One Survivor fan asked Naseer how much he enjoyed being on Survivor. He answered it in the video below.

Naseer also revealed the cast member he feels most betrayed by this season – and his answer shouldn’t come as a surprise to very many viewers.

Naseer also revealed why he didn’t play his own Immunity Idol. He gives an honest answer that has to make fans of his laugh.

Another thing that Naseer was asked about was how well he took care of his tribe during his time in the game.

Evvie Jagoda talks to Survivor fans

One of the questions that Survivor fans asked was about the reasons that Evvie wanted to be on the show. This first Survivor fan said that they were inspired by Evvie.

One of the debates among Survivor fans was whether or not Xander Hastings should have used his Immunity Idol to save Evvie at Tribal Council. Evvie addresses that in this video.

Someone also asked Evvie if votes were changed when people saw that Naseer had been voted out at the prior Tribal Council.

And here Evvie speaks about how fun and exciting it was to just appear on Survivor 41. Evvie also suggests that other Survivor fans apply.

